12 of the top 100 NBA 2K24 players are former Kentucky Wildcats

The Kentucky Wildcats have one of the most prevalent college basketball programs in the nation. While their star-studded recruiting class is the future, the past is laced with players still making an impact in the sport.

With the upcoming release of NBA 2K24, which has the late Kobe Bryant as the cover, ratings are starting to drop on players, and there is no shortage of former Kentucky standouts at the top of the list.

As it turns out, 12 former Kentucky players made the top 100, with several rated 90 or above as well. Anthony Davis and Devin Booker are the two top-rated Cats, both 94s.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who made an incredible jump this past season, is a 93.

The next half dozen are almost impossible to place in the correct order. De’Aaron Fox and Jamal Murray, who is coming off his first NBA Championship, sit at 88, with Julius Randle and Bam Adebayo at 87.

Finally, Karl-Anthony Towns, who has cemented himself as one of the best big men in the NBA, is at 86. Tyrese Maxey (84), Tyler Herro (84), Keldon Johnson (83), and Immanuel Quickley (82) all round out the Cats in the top 100 players.

The presence of the Cats is strong, and with four five-star recruits coming to Lexington this next season, the pipeline of Kentucky talent in the NBA is undoubtedly still flowing.

Be sure to go follow our Twitter page and then go ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Kentucky Wildcats news and views.