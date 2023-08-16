Wednesday Headlines: Will Levis Edition

We all know former Kentucky Wildcat Will Levis was a grinder on the football field. It’s no secret he played through injuries during his time with Kentucky and never shied away from the big moment. But what some of us may not know is just how incredible of a scholar he is.

Levis was just named the 2022-2023 Division 1 Football Academic All-American of the Year by College Sports Communicators. CSC chooses an athlete for each fall, winter and spring NCAA sport for their excellence in academics. They also choose an Academic All-America of the Year Winner, which recognized highly-regarded Caitlin Clark from Iowa.

Here’s what CSC saw in Levis and why they made their decision

Levis led Kentucky to a 7-5 record and a bowl game – the TransPerfect Music City Bowl against Iowa Dec. 31 - this fall. He has completed 65.4 percent (185-of-283) of his passes for 2,406 yards and 19 touchdowns in 11 games. The native of Madison, Connecticut, has three 300-yard passing games this season and directed the Wildcats to wins over two nationally ranked opponents. He graduated magna cum laude from Penn State’s Smeal College of Business in May 2021 after just three years with a degree in finance and recently earned his master’s degree in finance from UK’s prestigious Gatton School of Business and Economics on Dec. 12.

After being drafted by the Tennessee Titans earlier this spring, Levis is currently in a QB battle for the backup quarterback position to once-pro-bowl QB Ryan Tannehill.

Tweet of the Day

Any other BCS fans?

