Kevin Garnett says Anthony Davis will be NBA MVP in the next few seasons

Los Angeles Lakers star center Anthony Davis has the potential to be the NBA’s MVP, but he hasn’t been able to get much love for the honor over the last several seasons because of his durability.

Entering a new season, that could change.

Kevin Garnett, a former standout big man himself, expects Davis to be the league’s MVP in the coming season over names like NBA champ Nikola Jokic and reigning MVP Joel Embiid.

“I’m expecting Anthony Davis to be MVP in these next two years. It’s time. You can’t let Joker come into the league and surpass (you),” Garnett said via Showtime Basketball. “Anthony Davis can do everything they can do. Anthony Davis can do everything Joker can do. He can do everything Embiid can do. I’m expecting him to be MVP, if not this year, definitely next year.”

The best part is that Garnett is not wrong.

The former No. 1 overall pick, Davis is an eight-time All-Star, four-time First-Team All-NBA pick, and a three-time block leader. He averaged 25.9 points per game last season but played in just 56 games.

Davis hasn’t topped 65 games since the 2017-2018 season, in which he averaged 28.1 points and 2.6 blocks per game. He’s efficient offensively and among the best rim protectors defensively.

With LeBron James on the roster, getting the volume usage to be the MVP may be difficult for the star, but if he can stay healthy and build on what he did last season, there’s no denying that’s his ceiling.

At just 30 years old, Davis is still in the prime of his career. Expect the former Wildcat and NCAA champ to continue being a star in the coming seasons.

When healthy, AD can go toe-to-toe with anyone in the league. @KevinGarnett5KG sees an MVP award in the next two years for Anthony Davis.



Full episode of Ticket and The Truth is available now on our YouTube.



Presented by @BetMGM. pic.twitter.com/aUk8abpb8m — SHOWTIME Basketball (@shobasketball) August 15, 2023

‘Like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. And as always, Go Cats!!!