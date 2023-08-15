Tuesday Headlines: Dick Vitale Preseason Rankings Edition

On Monday, the first AP Poll was released for the upcoming college football season. However, the 2023-24 college basketball season is also right around the corner.

While the first official AP Poll has not been released for basketball yet, famous college basketball analyst Dick Vitale recently released his preseason top 25 for this season.

Vitale waited until the transfer portal settled down and for teams’ summer tours to finish up before building his rankings.

For Vitale, the Kansas Jayhawks enter the season as the No. 1 overall team after the return of Kevin McCullar Jr. and the addition of Michigan Wolverines transfer Hunter Dickinson.

Right behind the Jayhawks are the Duke Blue Devils, who returned several of their top players from last season.

Rounding out the top five, Vitale has the Purdue Boilermakers (3), Michigan State Spartans (4), and Connecticut Huskies (5).

As for the Kentucky Wildcats, Vitale placed them just outside the top 10, checking in at No. 13 overall.

“As always, I want to see what John Calipari does with another youthful squad that includes two of the four highest-ranked newcomers in Justin Edwards and D.J. Wagner, to go along with three others ranked in the top 40.”

After bringing in the nation’s No. 1 overall recruiting class, returning Antonio Reeves, the transfers that Calipari brought in, and the team’s performance in the GLOBL JAM event that ended with them winning the gold medal, I don’t see how Kentucky can be ranked outside the top 10.

However, Vitale is not the only one that doesn’t view the Cats as a top-10 preseason team.

The good news is that this group will be entering the season with a chip on their shoulder and ready to go prove that they are a legitimate Final Four contender.

You can check out Dick Vitale’s entire preseason top 25 here.

Tweet of the Day

Kentucky football in the preseason rankings:



ESPN FPI: 28th

CBS: 28th

KegsnEggs: 30th

Coaches: 32nd

AP: 33rd

Phil Steele: 35th — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) August 14, 2023

Where do you think Kentucky football finishes in the rankings at the end of the season?

Headlines

Wildcats Add Zvonimir Ivišić to 2023-24 Roster – UK Athletics

“Big Z is a dynamic and modern big who has guard-like skills but can make a major impact around the rim," said John Calipari.

College Football Rankings: First AP Top 25 Poll released - A Sea Of Blue

Kentucky was among the top teams receiving votes.

World Champs! Lexington's Southeastern All-Stars won the Cal Ripken World Series - On3

The Southeastern All-Stars won the entire Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series by beating Taiwan in the championship game.

'Blind Side' subject Oher alleges Tuohys made millions off lie - ESPN

In a 14-page court petition, the former NFL star alleges that Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy never adopted him, instead tricking him into signing a document that gave them legal authority to make business deals in his name.

Top-ranked '25 PG Darius Acuff schedules Kentucky visit for Big Blue Madness - On3

Darius Acuff, considered the top-ranked point guard in the class of 2025, will come to Lexington for Big Blue Madness.

Disgruntled 76ers star James Harden slams 'liar' Daryl Morey - ESPN

Two days after it was reported that the Philadelphia 76ers ended trade talks involving unhappy star James Harden, the 10-time All-Star guard ripped 76ers president Daryl Morey.

Overreactions, reality checks from NFL preseason Week 1: Trey Lance QB1 shot gone? Panthers O-line big issue? - CBSSports

Which preseason Week 1 takes are overreactions and which are reality?

Sources - Ravens activating RB J.K. Dobbins off PUP list - ESPN

Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins, who has not yet practiced during training camp, is being activated Monday off the physically unable to perform list.

Having Bell County Basketball Court Named For Her is "unbelievable" Honor for Maci Morris - Vaughts Views

Former Kentucky women's basketball star Maci Morris has her high school court named after her.

Peyton Manning returning to Tennessee as professor - ESPN

Peyton Manning was a star both on and off the field at the University of Tennessee, and now he's returning to his alma mater as a professor.

2023 FedEx Cup standings, schedule, PGA Tour leaderboard, prize money, purse for FedEx Cup Playoffs 2023 - CBSSports

Your one-stop shop for everything you need to know ahead of the 2023 FedEx Cup Playoffs

Derek Jeter to attend Yankees' Old-Timers' Day for first time - ESPN

Derek Jeter will attend Yankees' Old-Timers' Day for the first time since his retirement when New York honors the 25th anniversary of its 1998 World Series championship team on Sept. 9.

Kentucky Running Backs All Make Each Other Better - Vaughts Views

Kentucky's talented running back room brings different skills to the table that make them all better.

MLB looking into social media posts involving Rays’ Wander Franco - ESPN

With MLB looking into social media posts involving Tampa Bay shortstop Wander Franco, the 22-year-old All-Star did not travel on the team plane to San Francisco ahead of the Rays’ series with the Giants.

PSG agree €90m Neymar deal to Saudi side Al Hilal - sources - ESPN

Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal have agreed a €90 million ($98.6m) deal with Paris Saint-Germain for Neymar, the French club confirmed on Monday.

MLB Power Rankings: Mariners, Dodgers, Rangers hitting their strides in dog days of August - CBSSports

Meanwhile, the Yankees, Padres and Angels continue to stumble

Avalanche's Cale Makar makes cover of NHL 24 in 'wow' moment - ESPN

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar will grace the cover of EA Sports' NHL 24 video game.