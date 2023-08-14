Zvonimir Ivišić officially added to Kentucky Basketball roster

The Kentucky Wildcats have officially added Zvonimir Ivišić to the 2023-24 men’s basketball roster, the school announced Monday.

A 7-foot-2, 220-pound forward from Vitez, Croatia, Ivišić is the ninth newcomer to join the team along with Tre Mitchell, D.J. Wagner, Reed Sheppard, Aaron Bradshaw, Jordan Burks, Rob Dillingham, Justin Edwards, and Joey Hart.

“I decided to come to Kentucky because it is the best spot in the U.S. for talented basketball players,” Ivišić said in a press release. “Coach Calipari is a Hall of Fame coach that has helped more players get to the NBA than anyone else.”

In Ivišić’s latest action, he averaged 11.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.4 blocks per outing in the FIBA U20 European Championship for Croatia. Big Z also shot 34% from deep while playing nearly 20 minutes a game.

“Big Z is a dynamic and modern big who has guard-like skills but can make a major impact around the rim,” head coach John Calipari said in a press release. “Defensively, he is an elite shot blocker who moves well for being 7-foot-2 and can impact the game from the outside-in because of his ability to make 3s. As excited as he is to play for us, I’m just as excited to have the opportunity to coach him. We can’t wait to get him to campus to get integrated with our team and our culture.”

For the past two seasons, Ivišić has been playing in Montenegro for SC Derby. He averaged 5.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game in the Adriatic League.

During the playoffs, Ivišić racked up 22 points, 13 rebounds, and three blocks against Partizan.

And in case you were wondering, his name is pronounced ZON-uh-meer EE-vee-sitch, according to UK.

Welcome to Kentucky!