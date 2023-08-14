Trentyn Flowers leaves Louisville for Australia

It may still be August, but Louisville men’s basketball just took a major L.

On Monday, incoming freshman Trentyn Flowers announced he was leaving the school and pursuing a professional career in Australia. With classes starting next week, you really couldn’t find a worse time to lose a player in the offseason.

As you can imagine, head coach Kenny Payne is not a happy camper.

Louisville coach Kenny Payne says Trentyn Flowers will leave the program to play professionally overseas. "We are certainly disappointed in his decision and the timing. We fully believe in the University of Louisville's ability to help student athletes reach their goals." — Eric Crawford (@ericcrawford) August 14, 2023

This is a crushing blow for a Louisville program coming off a 4-28 season and Flowers being their top-ranked recruit. He was actually someone Kentucky actually offered a scholarship to when he was still a class of 2024 recruit.

However, Flowers would ultimately reclassify into 2023 and sign with the Cardinals. He was ranked 23rd overall by 247 Sports Composite and as high as 18th by ESPN.

The good news here is former Wildcats walk-on Zan Payne should get more opportunities to play this season.