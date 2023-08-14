First AP Top 25 Poll released

The first AP Top 25 Poll of the 2023 college football season is out.

Just like the first Coaches Poll, the Kentucky Wildcats did not make the top 25 but were among the top teams receiving votes. The Wildcats earned the eighth-most votes of teams outside the top 25, effectively ranking them 33rd overall.

Leading the way for the SEC is Georgia (1), followed by Alabama (4), LSU (5), Tennessee (12), Ole Miss (22), and Texas A&M (23).

Others Receiving Votes: Texas Tech 101, South Carolina 73, UCLA 66, UTSA 64, Arkansas 22, Boise St. 17, Pittsburgh 16, Kentucky 14, Louisville 10, Troy 10, Kansas 10, Auburn 7, Minnesota 6, Toledo 4, Duke 4, Mississippi St. 4, Florida 4, Illinois 3, Baylor 3, Coastal Carolina 3, South Alabama 1, NC State 1, James Madison 1, Liberty 1.