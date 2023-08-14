 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

First AP Top 25 Poll released

Kentucky was among the top teams receiving votes.

By Jason Marcum
The first AP Top 25 Poll of the 2023 college football season is out.

Just like the first Coaches Poll, the Kentucky Wildcats did not make the top 25 but were among the top teams receiving votes. The Wildcats earned the eighth-most votes of teams outside the top 25, effectively ranking them 33rd overall.

Leading the way for the SEC is Georgia (1), followed by Alabama (4), LSU (5), Tennessee (12), Ole Miss (22), and Texas A&M (23).

AP Top 25 Poll

  1. Georgia Bulldogs (60)
  2. Michigan Wolverines (2)
  3. Ohio State Buckeyes (1)
  4. Alabama Crimson Tide
  5. LSU Tigers
  6. USC Trojans
  7. Penn State Nittany Lions
  8. Florida State Seminoles
  9. Clemson Tigers
  10. Washington Huskies
  11. Texas Longhorns
  12. Tennessee Volunteers
  13. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
  14. Utah Utes
  15. Oregon Ducks
  16. Kansas State Wildcats
  17. TCU Horned Frogs
  18. Oregon State Beavers
  19. Wisconsin Badgers
  20. Oklahoma Sooners
  21. North Carolina Tar Heels
  22. Ole Miss Rebels
  23. Texas A&M Aggies
  24. Tulane Green Wave
  25. Iowa Hawkeyes

Others Receiving Votes: Texas Tech 101, South Carolina 73, UCLA 66, UTSA 64, Arkansas 22, Boise St. 17, Pittsburgh 16, Kentucky 14, Louisville 10, Troy 10, Kansas 10, Auburn 7, Minnesota 6, Toledo 4, Duke 4, Mississippi St. 4, Florida 4, Illinois 3, Baylor 3, Coastal Carolina 3, South Alabama 1, NC State 1, James Madison 1, Liberty 1.

