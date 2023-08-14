Monday Headlines: Carrington Valentine Edition

One of the faces that the Kentucky Wildcats will miss on defense this year will be cornerback Carrington Valentine. The three-year defender entered this year’s NFL draft and was selected 232nd overall in the seventh round by the Green Bay Packers.

While we’re just one week into the NFL preseason, Valentine has made a strong first impression for his team. In fact, it looks like he could secure a spot on Green Bay’s roster.

Valentine was already impressing in training camp at a position that’s very thin at the moment behind Jaire Alexander (currently injured), Rasul Douglas, and Keisean Nixon. Add in that Eric Stokes is still out from an injury suffered last season, and Valentine has a great opportunity ahead of him.

Suddenly, Valentine’s case becomes even more real.

In his first NFL game this past Friday vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, Valentine racked up four tackles, three passes defended, and an interception.

It's hard to not get excited about Carrington Valentine pic.twitter.com/WnaNpqO9FO — The Big Ten's Justis Mosqueda (@JuMosq) August 14, 2023

Packers Vice President of Player Personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan recently said Valentine is a player “that looks like they belong.” Considering there are two weeks of NFL preseason remaining, that’s a strong opinion to make early on ahead of roster cuts.

Again, it seems like everything Valentine is doing is moving him in the right direction.

The former Wildcat was a very good college player, totaling 118 tackles and breaking up 15 passes in 25 games over the last two seasons. He was a player Kentucky could count on in the backend of their defense and has clearly brought that mentality to the Packers.

Green Bay hosts New England this Saturday and Seattle next weekend to round out their preseason before heading to Chicago to kick off Week 1 of the NFL regular season.

Tweet of the Day

"I think he's got the skill set you look for... He competes, he's not afraid... He's extremely coachable... He shows up in practice and makes plays. Really excited about what he can turn into. It's only one game, you have to stack these games...but I think he's got a ton of… pic.twitter.com/TWKwu2vnoO — (@BigMoBarrett) August 12, 2023

Seems like Valentine is well on his way to making Green Bay’s 53-man roster.

Headlines

Several Kentucky Running Backs Prepared to Contribute – UK Athletics

For the past few years, there has been little doubt as to who would be the featured running back at Kentucky. But this year, there does not appear to be a clear-cut starter.

Chris Rodriguez shines in preseason debut vs. Browns - Cats Pause

Rodriguez rushed for a game-high 39 yards on just five carries, averaging 7.8 yards per rush in the Washington Commanders' 17-15 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Jack Givens Likes Way Adou Thiero Always Competes - Vaught’s Views

He’s always giving 100% effort.

Carrington Valentine impresses in preseason debut with Packers - KSR

Feels like he belongs in the NFL.

Devin Leary Understands UK Must Block Outside Noise - Vaught’s Views

Spoken like a true leader.

Graham Mertz named starting quarterback at Florida - KSR

Wildcats host the Gators on September 30th.

Kentucky Running Backs All Make Each Other Better - Vaught’s Views

They should have a deep group this year.

Nazr Mohammed’s son, Sir, commits to Notre Dame - KSR

UK was not on the final list.

Colts expect Jonathan Taylor to return to camp this week - ESPN

Could be big for your fantasy football draft.

Ranking SEC quarterbacks in 2023 - USA Today

Leary makes the top-3.