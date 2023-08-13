Darius Acuff schedules a visit to Kentucky for Big Blue Madness

While football season is getting revved up, it won’t be long until college basketball is back in our lives, highlighted by the annual Big Blue Madness event in October.

While still two months away, the Kentucky Wildcats just secured a big visitor for Madness in five-star point guard Darius Acuff Jr.

Per On3’s Joe Tipton, Acuff will be in Lexington for the weekend of Big Blue Madness on October 14th.

2025’s No. 1 ranked PG, Darius Acuff, tells me he will take an official visit to Kentucky on October 14th for Big Blue Madness.



The Detroit native is planning to schedule a visit to Michigan.



Recently announced he would be transferring to IMG Academy for the upcoming season.… pic.twitter.com/ooJQDOBOa7 — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) August 14, 2023

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound Acuff is ranked as high as 11th overall in the 2025 class via 247 Sports. Both 247 and On3 (17th overall) have Acuff ranked as the top point guard in the class. Rivals (15th overall) and ESPN (19th overall) also have him among the top 20 prospects.

The Cass Technical (MI) product, who will now play for IMG Academy in Florida, holds additional offers from the Kansas Jayhawks, LSU Tigers, Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes, Indiana Hoosiers, Michigan State Spartans, and Alabama Crimson Tide, among others.

There are currently no predictions logged for where Acuff lands at 247 or Rivals. However, the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine currently gives Kentucky a 91.5% chance of landing the talented guard. He’s one of just eight class of 2025 recruits with a scholarship offer from John Calipari and Co.

Definitely a recruitment for Kentucky fans to follow closely in the coming months.

