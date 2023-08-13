Caleb Wilson schedules visit to Kentucky

The focus has shifted to the class of 2024 for the Kentucky Wildcat coaching staff as John Calipari looks to land back-to-back top classes in the recruiting world. He is also making sure that he is in a good position for some of the top players in the class of 2025, which has some loaded talent at the top.

According to a report by Travis Graf of Made Hoops and Cats Illustrated, the Cats will be hosting one of the top-five players in the class as the 2023-24 season kicks off for Kentucky.

That player is Caleb Wilson.

Per Graf, the five-star wing will be making his way to Lexington on October 14th.

Wilson, a 6-foot-9 and 198-pound forward out of Atlanta (GA), picked up an offer from Kentucky back in June, and has since stacked up several other major offers. With a trip scheduled to Kentucky, he has also previously visited Georgia Tech and will be visiting Alabama and Tennessee at the start of September.

Currently ranked as a five-star prospect in the class of 2025, Wilson is considered the No. 4 overall player in the class by the 247 Sports Composite rankings.

This recruitment is nowhere near the finish line, but the Cats getting one of the early visits should be a good sign for where they stand going forward.

