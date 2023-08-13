Sunday Headlines: Billy Richmond Edition

The Kentucky Wildcats received some great news on the recruiting trail regarding one of the best players in the 2024 class.

Billy Richmond is currently ranked as a four-star prospect and is the No. 38 overall player in the 2024 class, according to 247 Sports.

On Saturday, Joe Tipton of On3 Sports reported that Richmond has cut his college list down to eight schools, and the Cats made the cut.

The 6-foot-6 rising senior is officially down to Alabama, Kansas, Louisville, LSU, Memphis, Miami, Texas, and Kentucky.

In addition to the finalists, Richmond has also scheduled five official visits, with one being to Lexington.

He will visit LSU on September 8-10, Kentucky on September 15-17, Memphis on September 29-31, Kansas on October 6-8, and Alabama on October 20-22.

Kentucky has been viewed as the favorite in this recruitment since Richmond started to become a well-known prospect.

It is also worth noting that Richmond has a clear connection to Kentucky already as his father, Billy Richmond Jr., played for John Calipari at Memphis from 2002-04. On top of that, he played last high school season at Camden High with current Wildcats DJ Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw.

In an interview with On3, Richmond had nothing but positives to say when he was talking about Kentucky.

“It’s kind of like a home environment. I’ve been there a couple of times. I’ve got friends and brothers up there in DJ (Wagner) and Aaron (Bradshaw). They have a great coaching staff.”

This seems like a name that BBN should keep in mind as this recruitment progresses, and hopefully, he will be taking his talents to Lexington.

Tweet of the Day

If you could add one former Stoops-era Kentucky player to this year's team who would it be?



My choice would be Josh Allen. But can you think of one more player who, if added, could potentially improve the team even more?



Other options I considered attached... pic.twitter.com/2xrjIroYcX — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) August 12, 2023

Let the debate begin!

Headlines

John Calipari announces addition of 7-foot-2 Croatian center Zvonimir Ivisic - On3

Kentucky men's basketball head coach John Calipari is looking forward to coaching Zvonimir Ivisic, also known as "Big Z".

NFL preseason 2023 Week 1 takeaways and schedule - ESPN

The NFL preseason continued on Saturday. Here are all of the key performances from Week 1.

Justin Edwards Possibly Going No. 1 Could Be Really Good Omen for UK's Season - Vaughts Views

Kentucky has a great track record when they have a player that ends up going No. 1 overall in the NBA Draft.

76ers ending trade talks for James Harden, sources say - ESPN

The Philadelphia 76ers have ended trade talks on guard James Harden and plan to bring him back to training camp for start of the season.

Carrington Valentine shines in preseason debut with Packers - On3

Former Kentucky DB Carrington Valentine stuffed the stat sheet in his preseason debut for the Green Bay Packers on Friday night.

Source -- NCAA deal with Michigan's Jim Harbaugh rejected - ESPN

The NCAA Committee on Infractions has rejected a negotiated resolution between Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh and the NCAA that called for a four-game suspension over alleged recruiting violations, sources confirmed to ESPN Saturday.

Mark Stoops On Kentucky Football's First Fall Scrimmage - On3

A recap of Mark Stoops' comments after the Wildcats scrimmaged in Kroger Field during preseason fall camp.

U.S. stomps Luka Doncic-less Slovenia in World Cup warm-up game - ESPN

A balanced effort from the U.S. World Cup team led to a blowout win over Slovenia on Saturday in Team USA's second exhibition game.

2023 World Cup: Ranking four potential finals with England, Spain, Sweden and Australia remaining - CBSSports

Which is the dream matchup for this summer's Women's World Cup final?

Ronaldo wins first title at Al Nassr with two goals in final - ESPN

Cristiano Ronaldo guided 10-man Al Nassr to their first ever Arab Club Champions Cup title after scoring twice in a 2-1 extra-time win over fellow Saudi side Al Hilal on Saturday at the King Fahd Stadium.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone sitting out world championships due to injury - On3

A minor knee injury will keep Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone out of this month's world championships in Budapest.