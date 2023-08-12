J.J. Weaver gets brutally honest about UK’s o-line struggles last year

This time last year, expectations were sky-high for the 2022 Kentucky Wildcats, but those expectations were never met for a variety of reasons.

One of the team’s biggest shortcomings was the poor play of the offensive line, which went from consistently being one of the team’s biggest strengths to becoming arguably the biggest weakness last season.

Thankfully, Kentucky did great work in the transfer portal to rebuild the Big Blue Wall, and it appears to have paid off.

Following Kentucky’s first major scrimmage on Saturday, senior defender J.J. Weaver praised the offensive line, saying they’ve been very competitive compared to last year.

“I love the competition. It’s great competition,” said Weaver of the o-line vs. d-line battles via Jeff Drummond. “Last year, we had no good competition, if I’m being honest,”

Ouch.

Hard to argue, however, as that unit simply didn’t perform at a level that would allow Kentucky to contend for another double-digit win season.

The hope is that will change in a big way for the 2023 Wildcats.