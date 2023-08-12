Justin Edwards’ new NIL partnership lands him a 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor

The Kentucky Wildcats have the nation’s best recruiting class, and with that title comes flashy partnerships between players and some of the largest companies in the world.

With NIL deals at large colleges starting to creep to the forefront of sports news, Kentucky is among the programs that are no stranger to them.

Former athletes like National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe and NFL second-round pick Will Levis were among the first to ink deals with local companies.

Now, five-star recruit Justin Edwards is just starting his NIL journey, partnering with Paul Miller Ford.

That deal got him a brand new 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor, which has an MSRP value of $75,000.

The talent and notoriety are there.

Edwards is the top-ranked player in Kentucky’s class, sitting at No. 3 via 247 Sports’ rankings. Others like Aaron Bradshaw and DJ Wagner should see similar interest as they will have nationwide attention with the Kentucky Basketball season starting up in the near future.

Edwards is going as high as No. 1 in some 2024 NBA mock drafts. The expectation is that John Calipari and Co. will help his stock continue to soar during the 2023-24 college hoops season.