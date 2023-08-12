Saturday Headlines; Kentucky Football Scrimmage Edition

Good morning BBN!

The Kentucky Wildcats have put in just over a week of official practice as the 2023-24 season quickly approaches at Kroger Field.

With some new turf down, new uniforms, and a new look offense, it is finally time for the first scrimmage of fall camp, as the Cats get prepared for Ball State in a little less than a month.

After getting a look at media day and fan day of what we could expect of the team this season, these closed scrimmages always produce the best inside info to who is getting reps and making plays to get on the field.

Obviously heading into tomorrow all eyes will be pointed to Devin Leary, and his performance in the scrimmage. We have heard coaches rave about his early performances through practice, but getting some live speed game reps will be an interesting story line to follow.

For Brad White and the Kentucky defense, we have all come to expect a bend-but don't- break style. With some new faces getting some playing time all across the defense, seeing how they compete with Liam Coen’s offense will be a point to watch as well.

Football season is almost here. Tomorrow is just another step to that first kickoff at Kroger Field.

Tweet of the Day

NEW: Kentucky has been selected as a Mamba Program ahead of the 2023-24 season, sources tell KSR



Vanessa Bryant -- wife of the late Kobe Bryant -- hand-picked the Wildcats for the partnership, one that will include exclusive sneakers and apparelhttps://t.co/Sm2gDD8cII — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) August 11, 2023

