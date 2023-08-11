Top 2025 prospect Cooper Flagg reclassifies to 2024

The top player in the 2025 class is making the move to the 2024 class and will remain the top prospect in his class.

Cooper Flagg from Montverde Academy is the top overall player and top small forward in the 2024 class after making the move, according to On3.

Flagg has offers from several programs, including Kansas, UCLA, UConn, and Villanova, among others. However, he has only taken one visit, and that was with the Duke Blue Devils, the school considered the heavy favorite for his services.

If that comes to pass, the Kentucky Wildcats could end up facing Flagg in the 2024 Champions Classic when they play Duke.

During the Nike EYBL Peach Jam back in July, Flagg finished the event averaging 25.4 points, 10.9 rebounds, 6.9 blocks, and 5.7 assists per game.

Flagg is now eligible for the 2025 NBA Draft and is the clear favorite to be selected No. 1 overall in that draft.

Here is his scouting breakdown from On3’s Jamie Shaw.

“Cooper Flagg is a lengthy forward prospect with a straight-line burst and a high basketball IQ. His instincts on the defensive end stand out immediately. He understands angles and rotations and has excellent anticipation both in passing lanes and as a weak-side shot-blocker. Flagg is a good spot shooter with a consistently high release point. The shot can be a bit slow at times which can call for some inconsistencies off the bounce. He is a smart off-ball cutter and can handle the ball well in open space. His hips can be a bit stiff and I would like to see him tighten the handle some. High-level prospect, tracking among the top nationally, in his class. Mom was a team captain at the University of Maine.”

Flagg becomes another domino to fall for the 2024 recruiting class and is a player that all the top programs will want to land. But unless something changes, Duke appears to be in great shape to ultimately land Flagg.

Follow our Twitter page and then go ‘like’ our Facebook page for the latest Kentucky Wildcats news and views. Go Cats!!