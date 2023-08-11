Friday Headlines: Chris Oats Edition

The determination and perseverance by Chris Oats over the last few years has been incredible.

While all of Big Blue Nation is well aware of who Oats is, for anyone reading this who doesn’t — Oats is a former linebacker at Kentucky who suffered a life-changing stroke in 2020. He was such a promising football player and saw his career cut short due to the medical emergency.

Over the last three years, he’s made tremendous strides in rehabbing his body. At one points, Oats was bound to a wheelchair. But now, he’s able to stand and walk under his own power. The progress he’s made has been so inspiring to follow.

This fall, Oats is returning to the rehab facility in Florida that’s made such a heavy impact on his progress during the past few years.

Kentucky, NIL, Big Blue Nation and many others have been impactful on assisting Chris along his journey. The Oats family greatly appreciates every donation that’s been made along the way.

If you’d like to make a donation, visit this link — because no donation is too small and every single donation matters.

Tweet of the Day

Bob Myers is nearing a deal to join ESPN’s “NBA Countdown” as an analyst, per @nypost pic.twitter.com/oYBNuGFZ9u — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) August 10, 2023

From Hall of Fame GM to... broadcaster?

