Benny Snell signs with Detroit Lions, but Logan Stenberg gets waived

As NFL training camps are underway, roster moves across franchises are starting to take shape before their first NFL preseason games this weekend.

That is the case for the Detroit Lions as they prepare for a matchup with the New York Giants on Friday night, and one Kentucky Wildcats legend will be joining the team at Ford Field.

After Lions running back Justin Jackson was placed on the Reserve/Retired List on Thursday, the team announced the signing of UK great Benny Snell.

#Lions announce roster moves:



Sign QB Teddy Bridgewater and RB Benny Snell



Waive G Logan Stenberg



Place RB Justin Jackson on Reserve/Retired list — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 10, 2023

Snell comes to the Lions after spending four seasons in Pittsburgh. He appeared in 63 games for the Steelers and totaled 982 yards rushing and seven touchdowns for Mike Tomlin’s squad.

He will now be fighting for a final roster spot alongside David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs for Dan Campbell’s team.

Alongside Snell, the Lions also have signed former Louisville quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to help bolster the competition in the QB room for the Lions.

To make room for both the Snell and Bridgewater signings, it appears another former Wildcat will be moving on from his time in Detroit, as the Lions have waived offensive line-man Logan Stenberg.

Heading into his fourth season with the Lions, Stenberg appeared in 25 games while also tallying four starts this past season. Now, the former fourth-round pick will unfortunately be looking for a new home this season.

With the regular season quickly approaching, it will be interesting to see if both Snell and Stenberg land on 53-man opening week rosters.