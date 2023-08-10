Trevin Wallace makes Butkus Award Watch List

Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Trevin Wallace has been named to the 2023 Butkus Award Watch List, it was announced Thursday. The Butkus Award recognizes the best linebackers in college football.

A 6-foot-2, 244-pound native of Jesup (GA), Wallace played in 12 games (six starts) last season as a sophomore for the Wildcats, recording 54 tackles, fifth-most on the team, with 5.5 tackles for loss, third-most on the team, and 2.5 sacks.

Additionally, he led the team with two interceptions, his first career pick coming against South Carolina, and his second came in the win over Louisville.

Wallace, who is majoring in consumer economics & family financial counseling, is one of 51 linebackers on the watch list for the award named after Dick Butkus, who was named by NFL Films as the greatest defensive player in football history.

The award semifinalists are expected to be named on October 30th, then finalists on November 20th. The winner will be named on or before December 6th.

Here’s to hoping Wallace is part of those lists!

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff, so like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. And as always, Go Cats!!!