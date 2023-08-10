Devin Leary talks about why Kentucky was right for him

Devin Leary was a star at NC State.

The 6-foot-1 quarterback led the Wolfpack for several seasons, but none will be remembered more than his junior year in 2021. He threw for 35 touchdowns and 5 interceptions, totaling 3,433 passing yards.

After an injury-prone campaign that left him playing in just six games last season, Leary was poised to take his talents elsewhere. NC State has their next in line, and Leary has bigger aspirations than the program can likely meet.

So, the next reasonable question to ask is: Why Kentucky?

Well, Leary answered that when he went on Wednesday’s edition of The Paul Finebaum Show.

Leary dug deep into what both offensive coordinator Liam Coen and head coach Mark Stoops will add to his career and what they will continue to build at the Bluegrass State’s premier football program.

“I think he’s someone that understands what it’s like to play the position,” Leary said of Coen. “He’s played the position. Coming from the Rams, he’s seen it operate at the highest level being around guys like Jared Goff, Matt Stafford. It’s really cool for me being an aspiring quarterback wanting to learn from the best.

“And every single day, he challenges us quarterbacks to be the very best. Bring your A game every single day. Represent yourself like a pro.

“Just someone that I love to learn and develop under.”

While Coen is a key reason for Leary’s arrival, the culture is huge as well.

“It was really just the culture here, what Coach Stoops has built here, the players that are a part of this program, and what they did last year, too, with such a young group.”

Leary will have an improved offensive line and large shoes to fill. Second-round pick Will Levis was also a transfer-turned-star for the Cats, and Leary should be next in line to lead a young and promising SEC side into the new season.

