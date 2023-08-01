Zvonimir Ivisic speaks on commitment to Kentucky Wildcats

It was a huge day for the Kentucky Wildcats, as they landed a commitment from Zvonimir Ivisic, a 7-foot-2 center out of Croatia.

News broke of John Calipari’s interest in the talented big man last week, and ever since, traction has been growing for Ivisic to join this year's roster in the coming days.

Well, in the early morning on Tuesday, Ivisic took to Instagram to make that dream come true, announcing his commitment to the Cats.

Ivisic, who also went through the NBA Draft process over the last few months, spoke with Jonathan Givony of ESPN about why he chose Kentucky this morning.

“I decided to come to Kentucky because it’s the best spot in the U.S. for talented basketball players,” Ivisic told Givony. “Coach Calipari is a Hall of Fame coach that sent more players to the NBA than anyone else.”

He continued:

“I always liked college basketball, but this summer finally I finished high school and started seriously thinking about it and got Kentucky interest. So it was easy for me.”

A stretch 5, Ivisic will bring a modern European style to Lexington in which he will flash the ability to knock down the three. He also flashes some sneaky athleticism to finish at the rim.

Alongside Aaron Bradshaw, Ugonna Onyenso, and Tre Mitchell, the frontcourt for Kentucky is shaping up to be a star-studded cast of players.

Should be fun to watch.

And check out this breakdown of Ivisic from asuch on YouTube.

