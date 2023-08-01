 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News Big Z is a Cat!

Filed under:

Twitter reactions to Zvonimir Ivisic committing to Kentucky

The Cats add much-needed frontcourt depth!

By Adam Haste
/ new
UK Athletics

It was a big morning for the Kentucky Wildcats, as Croatian big man Zvonimir Ivisic announced has committed to John Calipari’s program.

The 7-foot-2 big is a much-needed addition to Kentucky’s roster, as Tre Mitchell was the only healthy true big man available after Aaron Bradshaw and Ugonna Onyenso went down with injuries.

Ivisic averaged 7.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in just 14.5 minutes per game in 33 games in 2022-23 for SC Derby of the ABA League.

However, in the Adriatic League playoffs, Ivisic took his game to another level when he averaged 15.7 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.

There was a lot to like about the potential of Kentucky’s roster before the addition of Ivisic.

Now the Cats have not only added more depth in the frontcourt, but they have added a player with first-round NBA Draft potential and someone that can be a game-changer for this year’s team.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the commitment:

Be sure to go follow our Twitter page and then go ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Kentucky Wildcats news and views. And as always, GO CATS!!!!

In This Stream

Kentucky basketball recruiting in the 2023 class

View all 346 stories

More From A Sea Of Blue

Loading comments...