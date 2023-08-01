Twitter reactions to Zvonimir Ivisic committing to Kentucky

It was a big morning for the Kentucky Wildcats, as Croatian big man Zvonimir Ivisic announced has committed to John Calipari’s program.
The 7-foot-2 big is a much-needed addition to Kentucky’s roster, as Tre Mitchell was the only healthy true big man available after Aaron Bradshaw and Ugonna Onyenso went down with injuries.
Ivisic averaged 7.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in just 14.5 minutes per game in 33 games in 2022-23 for SC Derby of the ABA League.
However, in the Adriatic League playoffs, Ivisic took his game to another level when he averaged 15.7 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.
There was a lot to like about the potential of Kentucky’s roster before the addition of Ivisic.
Now the Cats have not only added more depth in the frontcourt, but they have added a player with first-round NBA Draft potential and someone that can be a game-changer for this year’s team.
Here is how Twitter reacted to the commitment:
Kentucky's roster now likely set with the commitment of Zvonimir Ivisic https://t.co/DWKEvACYA9 #BBN #WeAreUK— A Sea of Blue (@ASeaOfBlue) August 1, 2023
#LaFamilia ➕ 1️⃣ pic.twitter.com/598cTNhsBF— Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) August 1, 2023
I asked Zvonimir Ivisic when the option of playing college basketball became realistic: "I always liked college basketball, but this summer finally I finished high school and started seriously thinking about it and got Kentucky interest. So it was easy for me." https://t.co/1sHC8lCmbk— Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) August 1, 2023
You have to give John Calipari and staff credit for the roster they put together. The way they played together in Toronto also can’t be overlooked. Calipari deserves a ton of credit. A lot of positive energy around the program and within in the fanbase. November isn’t far away. https://t.co/riB8gqLSjp— Shawn Smith (@gbbcountry) August 1, 2023
From what we know about Zvonimir Ivisic to date, he’s going to offer a lot of versatility in the post with his size and skills. Cal has a lot of options. Can play him outside with Ugonna, inside with Mitchell, and either/or with Bradshaw.— David Sisk (@CoachDavidSisk) August 1, 2023
Kyle Filipowski is READY to take on new #Kentucky commit 7’2” Center Zvonimir Ivisic. #NBADraft— No Ceilings (@NoCeilingsNBA) August 1, 2023
(h/t @zvonimir_ivisic, @kylefilipowski / IG) pic.twitter.com/vEzSF8V27s
Trust in John Calipari— JD Shelburne (@JDSHELBURNE) August 1, 2023
Where are the haters this morning? I miss you
At GLOBL JAM, Kentucky played a five-out, more modern style of play. After the event, John Calipari said they will play "no different" going forward.— Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) August 1, 2023
With the addition of Ivisic to the roster, an outside-in big, Calipari is clearly doubling down on that. https://t.co/FvPEeUlHVR
I’ve been as harsh on John Calipari as anyone, but he deserves credit in a big way. Identified our needs this off-season and was able to fill the holes.— Kentucky Operations (@UKSportsReports) August 1, 2023
The ceiling for this roster is unlimited. Go make us proud fellas!! #BBN
Tallest players in @KentuckyMBB history— Corey Price (@coreyp08) August 1, 2023
7’3” @ShagBoogieBrown
7’2” @zvonimir_ivisic
7’2” Jared Carter
7’2” Tom Payne
7’1” @lukasz_obrzut
7’1” Sam Bowie
7’0” @bradshawaaron25
7’0” @sarr_olivier
7’0” @IsaacHumphries7
7’0” @DakariJohnson
7’0” @THEwillieCS15
7’0” Bill Spivey
Since this tweet, John Calipari has added experience and depth, changing the outlook of the roster.— Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) August 1, 2023
- Returned Antonio Reeves
- Added Tre Mitchell from the portal
- Hired Chuck Martin
- Added Croatian 7-footer Zvonimir Ivisic
Gotta give credit where it is due @GoodmanHoops pic.twitter.com/mQmcLUTHnC
Since sitting at 7 scholarship players 2 months ago, Coach Cal has:— Matt Sak BBN (@MattSakR2NG) August 1, 2023
returned Antonio Reeves
added Tre Mitchell from the portal
added Zvonimir Ivisic from Croatia
added 3 stars Jordan Burks and Joey Hart
added 4 star Somto Cyril to class of ‘24 with a reclass option if needed
Aaron Bradshaw and Zvonimir Ivišić in the post this season pic.twitter.com/ZIDFEjBrJd— Hunter (@Levis4MVP) August 1, 2023
A player with the skillset of Zvonimir Ivisic committing to Kentucky tells me two things:— Chris Fisher (@ChrisFisher247) August 1, 2023
1) John Calipari is married to the more modern style of play we saw in Toronto.
2) UK has made tremendous strides in NIL.
The 2023-24 school year has the potential to be an all-timer for Kentucky:— WT - adou enthusiast (@WildcatsTongue) August 1, 2023
- Talented football team with fun schedule
- Elite basketball roster with newfound Final Four hopes
- Reloaded baseball squad with dreams of Omaha
- Volleyball, softball, tennis, etc. continue success
I’ve been preaching patience for the last 3 months about this Kentucky basketball roster.— Gavin Downard (@GavinDownard) August 1, 2023
While many were all doom and gloom, Cal was out there working. Now, he’s put together one of the most talented rosters in the nation. #BBN pic.twitter.com/NvbQTBZLF2
Zvonimir Ivisic has committed to Kentucky and this team is loaded. pic.twitter.com/sLiRUV0w4S— Gavin Downard (@GavinDownard) August 1, 2023
Kentucky's new 7-foot-2 center, Croatian star Zvonimir Ivisic, turns 20 on Aug. 9, has played against grown men in the Adriatic League and averaged 23.5 points, 10.9 rebounds, 7.0 blocks per 40 minutes in the FIBA U20 European Championship this summer. He also hit 11 of 32 3s.— Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) August 1, 2023
BIG recruiting news this AM, as Kentucky rounds out its 2023-2024 roster with 7-2 center Zvonimir Ivisic.— Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) August 1, 2023
Potential NBA Draft pick, that brings size and skill to the UK front court.
Can't lie, John Calipari has done a hell of a job filling out his roster this spring/summer https://t.co/EWrplD4uV4
One NBA executive to me on Ivisic:— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) August 1, 2023
“He’s pretty good. Hasn’t been a dominant post scorer ever, but big, moves OK and knows how to play. My guess is very good role player that any team would like to have, but not Kaminsky or Edey type where you can give the ball to all day.
Not… https://t.co/OJmW46vEpR
The hoops trend was small ball, but now it is bigger playmaking guys with ball skills if you can get that type of player. Lebron, Durant, Joker, Giannis, cause matchup problems on one end without being too little defensively. Bradshaw & Ivisic will be intriguing for Kentucky.— David Sisk (@CoachDavidSisk) August 1, 2023
Kentucky needs to recreate this picture with Zvonimir Ivisic and Kareem Watkins.— Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) August 1, 2023
Ivisic (7’2) will be tied for the second tallest player in program history.
Watkins (5’8) is tied for the third shortest player in program history. pic.twitter.com/fUNydLNdeJ
To be honest, I love this as a commitment announcement— Maggie Davis (@MaggieDavisTV) August 1, 2023
Simple. To the point. The right colors! Great job, Zvonimir Ivisic pic.twitter.com/gczXWD25ha
Great day to be a Kentucky Wildcat. pic.twitter.com/o0XH7gUiF3— Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) August 1, 2023
