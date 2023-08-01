Twitter reactions to Zvonimir Ivisic committing to Kentucky

It was a big morning for the Kentucky Wildcats, as Croatian big man Zvonimir Ivisic announced has committed to John Calipari’s program.

The 7-foot-2 big is a much-needed addition to Kentucky’s roster, as Tre Mitchell was the only healthy true big man available after Aaron Bradshaw and Ugonna Onyenso went down with injuries.

Ivisic averaged 7.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in just 14.5 minutes per game in 33 games in 2022-23 for SC Derby of the ABA League.

However, in the Adriatic League playoffs, Ivisic took his game to another level when he averaged 15.7 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.

There was a lot to like about the potential of Kentucky’s roster before the addition of Ivisic.

Now the Cats have not only added more depth in the frontcourt, but they have added a player with first-round NBA Draft potential and someone that can be a game-changer for this year’s team.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the commitment:

Kentucky's roster now likely set with the commitment of Zvonimir Ivisic https://t.co/DWKEvACYA9 #BBN #WeAreUK — A Sea of Blue (@ASeaOfBlue) August 1, 2023

I asked Zvonimir Ivisic when the option of playing college basketball became realistic: "I always liked college basketball, but this summer finally I finished high school and started seriously thinking about it and got Kentucky interest. So it was easy for me." https://t.co/1sHC8lCmbk — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) August 1, 2023

You have to give John Calipari and staff credit for the roster they put together. The way they played together in Toronto also can’t be overlooked. Calipari deserves a ton of credit. A lot of positive energy around the program and within in the fanbase. November isn’t far away. https://t.co/riB8gqLSjp — Shawn Smith (@gbbcountry) August 1, 2023

From what we know about Zvonimir Ivisic to date, he’s going to offer a lot of versatility in the post with his size and skills. Cal has a lot of options. Can play him outside with Ugonna, inside with Mitchell, and either/or with Bradshaw. — David Sisk (@CoachDavidSisk) August 1, 2023

Trust in John Calipari



Where are the haters this morning? I miss you — JD Shelburne (@JDSHELBURNE) August 1, 2023

At GLOBL JAM, Kentucky played a five-out, more modern style of play. After the event, John Calipari said they will play "no different" going forward.



With the addition of Ivisic to the roster, an outside-in big, Calipari is clearly doubling down on that. https://t.co/FvPEeUlHVR — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) August 1, 2023

I’ve been as harsh on John Calipari as anyone, but he deserves credit in a big way. Identified our needs this off-season and was able to fill the holes.



The ceiling for this roster is unlimited. Go make us proud fellas!! #BBN — Kentucky Operations (@UKSportsReports) August 1, 2023

Since this tweet, John Calipari has added experience and depth, changing the outlook of the roster.



- Returned Antonio Reeves

- Added Tre Mitchell from the portal

- Hired Chuck Martin

- Added Croatian 7-footer Zvonimir Ivisic



Gotta give credit where it is due @GoodmanHoops pic.twitter.com/mQmcLUTHnC — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) August 1, 2023

Since sitting at 7 scholarship players 2 months ago, Coach Cal has:



returned Antonio Reeves



added Tre Mitchell from the portal



added Zvonimir Ivisic from Croatia



added 3 stars Jordan Burks and Joey Hart



added 4 star Somto Cyril to class of ‘24 with a reclass option if needed — Matt Sak BBN (@MattSakR2NG) August 1, 2023

Aaron Bradshaw and Zvonimir Ivišić in the post this season pic.twitter.com/ZIDFEjBrJd — Hunter (@Levis4MVP) August 1, 2023

A player with the skillset of Zvonimir Ivisic committing to Kentucky tells me two things:



1) John Calipari is married to the more modern style of play we saw in Toronto.



2) UK has made tremendous strides in NIL. — Chris Fisher (@ChrisFisher247) August 1, 2023

The 2023-24 school year has the potential to be an all-timer for Kentucky:



- Talented football team with fun schedule

- Elite basketball roster with newfound Final Four hopes

- Reloaded baseball squad with dreams of Omaha

- Volleyball, softball, tennis, etc. continue success — WT - adou enthusiast (@WildcatsTongue) August 1, 2023

I’ve been preaching patience for the last 3 months about this Kentucky basketball roster.



While many were all doom and gloom, Cal was out there working. Now, he’s put together one of the most talented rosters in the nation. #BBN pic.twitter.com/NvbQTBZLF2 — Gavin Downard (@GavinDownard) August 1, 2023

Zvonimir Ivisic has committed to Kentucky and this team is loaded. pic.twitter.com/sLiRUV0w4S — Gavin Downard (@GavinDownard) August 1, 2023

Kentucky's new 7-foot-2 center, Croatian star Zvonimir Ivisic, turns 20 on Aug. 9, has played against grown men in the Adriatic League and averaged 23.5 points, 10.9 rebounds, 7.0 blocks per 40 minutes in the FIBA U20 European Championship this summer. He also hit 11 of 32 3s. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) August 1, 2023

BIG recruiting news this AM, as Kentucky rounds out its 2023-2024 roster with 7-2 center Zvonimir Ivisic.



Potential NBA Draft pick, that brings size and skill to the UK front court.



Can't lie, John Calipari has done a hell of a job filling out his roster this spring/summer https://t.co/EWrplD4uV4 — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) August 1, 2023

One NBA executive to me on Ivisic:



“He’s pretty good. Hasn’t been a dominant post scorer ever, but big, moves OK and knows how to play. My guess is very good role player that any team would like to have, but not Kaminsky or Edey type where you can give the ball to all day.



Not… https://t.co/OJmW46vEpR — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) August 1, 2023

The hoops trend was small ball, but now it is bigger playmaking guys with ball skills if you can get that type of player. Lebron, Durant, Joker, Giannis, cause matchup problems on one end without being too little defensively. Bradshaw & Ivisic will be intriguing for Kentucky. — David Sisk (@CoachDavidSisk) August 1, 2023

Kentucky needs to recreate this picture with Zvonimir Ivisic and Kareem Watkins.



Ivisic (7’2) will be tied for the second tallest player in program history.



Watkins (5’8) is tied for the third shortest player in program history. pic.twitter.com/fUNydLNdeJ — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) August 1, 2023

To be honest, I love this as a commitment announcement



Simple. To the point. The right colors! Great job, Zvonimir Ivisic pic.twitter.com/gczXWD25ha — Maggie Davis (@MaggieDavisTV) August 1, 2023

Great day to be a Kentucky Wildcat. pic.twitter.com/o0XH7gUiF3 — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) August 1, 2023

