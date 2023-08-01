Karter Knox to Overtime Elite for final high school season

Karter Knox is transferring from Tampa Catholic to Overtime Elite. The five-star prospect, who has ties to Kentucky through his older brother that played for John Calipari’s Kentucky Wildcats, will be with the upstart league this fall.

Knox is one of the best players in the Class of 2024 and is certainly already on the Cats’ radar.

He ranks as the seventh-best player in the nation on 247 Sports’ rankings and as the second-best small forward. Standing 6-foot-5, Knox had an impressive resume following his time with Tampa Catholic.

He averaged 19.8 points per game as a junior and 20.4 per game as a sophomore. He also notched over a steal and block per game in both seasons, showing tenacity on the defensive end as well.

That said, here’s the release from Overtime Elite, letting everyone know where Knox will be taking his talents for the immediate future.

UH OH 5-STAR WING KARTER KNOX IS BRINGING HIS TALENTS TO ATLANTA ✅ @Karterrknox pic.twitter.com/VIHLIYV40W — Overtime Elite (@OvertimeElite) July 31, 2023

The Louisville Cardinals, who also have ties to Knox, are listed as one of the two programs with a “warmer” interest. It will be interesting to see where Knox takes his last in 2024.

Enjoy this clip below because Overtime Elite also had to make it clear to their 21.4k followers what type of talent they are getting. Let’s hope BBN also sees this talent in blue during the 2024-25 season.

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff, so be sure to go ‘like’ our Facebook page and then go follow us on Twitter. Go Cats!!!