Nigel Glover commits to Ohio State

The Kentucky Wildcats were looking to score a big-time Yahtzee to get fall camp started.

Sadly, it didn’t work out.

As the Wildcats get back on the grind this week, they hosted Northwestern transfer Nigel Glover for a visit last week.

However, it was Ohio State who ultimately gained Glover’s commitment on Tuesday. Michigan was also strongly in the running.

BREAKING: Former Northwestern LB Nigel Glover tells me he has Committed to Ohio State!



The 6’3 220 LB from Dayton, OH was the highest-ranked recruit in Northwestern’s ‘23 Class



Will be immediately eligible https://t.co/oVJB6vvgfL pic.twitter.com/WmdKdUblj8 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) August 1, 2023

A 6-foot-3, 215-pound linebacker out of Ohio, Glover visited Lexington, Columbus, and Ann Arbor recently before deciding to commit to the Buckeyes. He was ranked 239th overall by On3 in addition to being the 24th-best linebacker and seventh-best recruit from Ohio.

Looking ahead, Kentucky should have a solid group of inside linebackers in junior Trevin Wallace and senior D’Eryk Jackson, while transfer junior Daveren Rayner should be a good depth piece. Glover would have been a nice long-term depth piece, so Kentucky will have to find other ways to keep the linebacker room competitive in the coming years.