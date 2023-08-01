Jason Patterson commits to Cincinnati over Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats were hoping to bolster their future backfield with the addition of running back Jason Patterson.

But on Tuesday, Patterson announced his commitment to the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Florida native by way of Sneads High School picked Cincinnati over fellow finalists Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Rutgers, and Boston College.

Patterson is listed at 5-foot-11 and weighs 200 pounds. He’s ranked 471st nationally and 37th among running backs via 247 Sports Composite.

Obviously still early, but Kentucky will continue its search for running backs in the class of 2024. Currently, the only one committed is three-star recruit Tovani Mizell. Kentucky also remains at 14 commitments for the 2024 class.

On to the next one.

