Sunday Headlines: Tre Johnson Edition

Good Sunday morning! Let’s get started.

Tre Johnson is highly regarded as one of the best class of 2024 prospects in the country. 247 Sports has Johnson as the No. 3 overall player in the country, who is down to a list of six schools — Kentucky, Baylor, Texas, Alabama, Arkansas, and Kansas.

Johnson spoke with KSR down at Peach Jam and spoke about Kentucky’s long history of putting freshman guards into the NBA:

“...Kentucky, I can be one of their one-and-done players. I can be one of the combo guards they use, help me improve so I can get to the draft...”

Johnson says he does model his game after former Kentucky guards Devin Booker and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Johnson is already scheduled to take another visit to Alabama and took an official visit to Lexington this past January.

As for a decision?

“Whenever I know where I want to go, I’ll probably commit the same day because I’ll know for sure,” he said.

To read the full interview with Tre Johnson by Jack Pilgrim, click here.

Tweet of the Day

The Cincinnati Reds hold a two-game lead in the Central, and Elly De La Cruz stole home. What a team. What a player.

Headlines

Chris Livingston lands a deal that’s a record for the last pick of the NBA Draft — 4/$7.7 million. Klutch comes in....clutch?

The Bucks are signing F Chris Livingston to a four-year, $7.7 million rookie deal, CEO of Klutch Sports Rich Paul and agent Brandon Cavanaugh tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. First two years guaranteed. It’s the largest ever total salary for the final pick in the NBA Draft. https://t.co/Oa14M5vPTg — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 9, 2023

Bob Huggins is threatening to sue West Virginia University if he is not reinstated. Huggins is claiming that he never actually resigned as head basketball coach.

Masai Russell will represent the USA in Hungary!

And Sydney McLaughlin is still one the best athletes in the world.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (@GoSydGo) just put on a SHOW at the #USATFOutdoors!



48.74s 400m, National Champion, Meet Record, World Lead, Personal Best. pic.twitter.com/Tk9c3YfYIk — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) July 9, 2023

Kentucky landed a football commitment from 4-star receiver David Washington Jr yesterday. The wideout from Philly is the No. 69 WR in the ‘24 class.

Cason Wallace went off in his first Summer League outing with 20 points in an OKC Thunder win.

Also here’s some DJ Wagner and Justin Edwards love down below:

Masai Russell Advances To 100H Semifinals at USATF Championships – UK Athletics

Russell placed second in her heat, sixth overall to automatically qualify for the semifinals

Last 100 UK Football wins: Kentucky 34, Eastern Kentucky, 27 (OT) - CatsPause

Kentucky kicks off the 2023 season in 56 days.

10 things to look for when Kentucky plays at GLOBL Jam - On3

Kentucky basketball is set to compete at the GLOBL Jam this week. Here are seven things to look for when they take the court.