4-star WR David Washington Jr. commits to Kentucky

Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats have picked up another addition to their 2024 recruiting class.

On Saturday, class of 2024 wide receiver David Washington Jr. announced that he has committed to Kentucky.

Washington Jr. is currently ranked as a 4-star prospect out of Philadelphia (PA) and is the No. 69 overall receiver in the class, according to Rivals.

The 6-foot, 180-pound receiver picked the Cats over the likes of Virginia, Penn State, and West Virginia, among others.

He officially visited Kentucky back on June 6th, and that was the final visit he took before announcing his commitment to the Cats.

Washington Jr. becomes the 14th commitment for Stoops’ 2024 recruiting class but is the first that is listed as a wide receiver.

Landing Washington Jr. is a massive get for the Cats as he will be joining 4-star quarterback Cutter Boley in Lexington and helping anchor Kentucky’s offense in the future.

Now, check out some highlights of the newest Cat in action!

