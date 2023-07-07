Ahmad Nowell sets decision date

One of the Kentucky Wildcats’ recruiting targets in the class of 2024 is set to come off the board in the coming weeks.

According to KSR’s Jack Pilgrim, Ahmad Nowell will announce his college choice on July 23rd.

Pilgrim adds that Nowell’s finalists are the Wildcats, UConn Huskies, Tennessee Volunteers, and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

2024 four-star guard Ahmad Nowell tells KSR he will announce his college decision on July 23



Finalists: Kentucky, UConn, Tennessee and Georgia Tech — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) July 8, 2023

The 6-foot, 180-pound Nowell is ranked as the No. 35 player in the country via 247 Sports. He was a high school teammate with Justin Edwards at Imhotep Institute in Philadelphia.

The highest ranking for the 4-star combo guard is 30th overall at ESPN, while Rivals ranked him 38th, and One has him ranked 57th.’

Nowell earned his scholarship offer from Kentucky back in April. He holds additional offers from the Kansas Jayhawks, Auburn Tigers, and Memphis Tigers.

For what it’s worth, the One3 Recruiting Prediction Machine has UConn favored to land Nowell at 36.7% as of Friday evening, followed by Tennessee (32.1%) and Georgia Tech (27.5%).

Let’s see how the winds shift over the next two weeks.

