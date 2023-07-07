Jayden Quaintance to reclassify into 2024, per report

One of the top players in the class of 2025 is reportedly moving into the 2024 class.

According to Rivals recruiting expert Travis Graf, 5-star center Jayden Quaintance will reclassify into 2024.

Quaintance has confirmed the news on his Instagram page.

NEWS: Top-5 2025 big man Jayden Quaintance (@qjayhoops) will be reclassifying to the 2024 class, a source tells @madehoops.@TeamLoadedBBall pic.twitter.com/hCitQOeKeU — Travis Graf (@TravisGrafHoops) July 7, 2023

From Cleveland (OH), Quaintance currently plays at Word Of God Christian Academy in Raleigh (NC), the alma mater of Kentucky great John Wall.

The 6-foot-10, 225-pounder is ranked as high as sixth overall by On3 in the 2025 class. He holds additional offers from Kansas, Ohio State, Oregon, Baylor, Washington, and Mississippi State, among others.

Quaintance just took an unofficial visit to Kentucky on June 25th and earned a scholarship offer, so I’m guessing John Calipari and his staff knew this move was coming. It stands to reason Quaintance will still be a highly-ranked recruit once his reclassification in 2024 is complete.

Kentucky already has a commitment from 4-star center Somto Cyril in 2024, but the frontcourt will need several high-impact additions next year. Tre Mitchell has just one year left of eligibility, while it remains to be seen what Ugonna Onyenso will become.

Even if Onyenso remains in Lexington and develops into a starting-caliber player, Kentucky needs more bodies in the frontcourt now and more so in 2024. Perhaps Quaintance will be part of that.

