2023-24 Kentucky Basketball roster and coaching staff

It’s unofficially official!

By Jason Marcum
Auburn v Kentucky Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The 2023-24 Kentucky Wildcats Basketball roster is out.

Ahead of next week’s 2023 GLOBL JAM games, Kentucky has released an updated roster, though they did make sure to note that current Heights and weights are unofficial until the start of the season.

Other than incoming freshman forward Aaron Bradshaw, Kentucky is expected to have its full roster available for the GLOBL JAM, which takes place in Toronto.

2023-24 Kentucky Wildcats Basketball Roster

2023-24 UK Basketball Roster

NUMBER NAME POSITION HEIGHT WEIGHT CLASS HOMETOWN PREVIOUS SCHOOL
0 Rob Dillingham Guard 6-2 160 lbs. Freshman Hickory, N.C. Overtime Elite
1 Justin Edwards Guard 6-8 190 lbs. Freshman Philadelphia Philadelphia Imhotep Institute Charter High School
2 Aaron Bradshaw Forward 7-0 210 lbs. Freshman Roselle, N.J. Camden High School
3 Adou Thiero Guard 6-6 200 lbs. Sophomore Leetsdale, Pa. Quaker Valley High School
4 Tre Mitchell Forward 6-9 225 lbs. Graduate Student Pittsburgh West Virginia University
12 Antonio Reeves Guard 6-5 205 lbs. Fifth Year Chicago Illinois State University
13 Grant Darbyshire Guard 6-2 190 lbs. Sophomore Cincinnati Sycamore High School
14 Brennan Canada Forward 6-5 205 lbs. Graduate Student Mount Sterling, Ky. George Rogers Clark High School
15 Reed Sheppard Guard 6-3 180 lbs. Freshman London, Ky. North Laurel High School
20 Joey Hart Guard 6-5 180 lbs. Freshman Linton, Ind. Linton-Stockton High School
21 D.J. Wagner Guard 6-3 175 lbs. Freshman Camden, N.J. Camden High School
22 Walker Horn Guard 6-3 200 lbs. Sophomore Austin, Texas Westlake High School
23 Jordan Burks Guard 6-9 190 lbs. Freshman Decatur, Ala. Overtime Elite
25 Kareem Watkins Guard 5-8 175 lbs. Senior Camden, N.J. Kingsway Regional High School
33 Ugonna Onyenso Forward 6-11 225 lbs. Sophomore Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria Putnam Science Academy

And here’s a look at Kentucky’s 2023-24 staff.

  • Head Coach: John Calipari (Clarion, 1982)
  • Associate to the Head Coach: Bruiser Flint (Saint Joseph’s, 1987)
  • Associate Coach: Orlando Antigua (Pittsburgh, 1995)
  • Assistant Coaches: Chin Coleman (Lamar, 1997), Chuck Martin (Monmouth, 1993), and John Welch (UNLV, 1986)
  • Associate AD/Basketball Operations: Chris Woolard (UCLA, 1997)
  • Strength and Conditioning Coach: Brady Welsh (Eastern Illinois, 2015)
  • Head Athletic Trainer: Geoffrey Staton (North Carolina, 2007)
  • Director of Player Development: TJ Beisner (Kentucky, 2008)

