2023-24 Kentucky Basketball roster and coaching staff

The 2023-24 Kentucky Wildcats Basketball roster is out.

Ahead of next week’s 2023 GLOBL JAM games, Kentucky has released an updated roster, though they did make sure to note that current Heights and weights are unofficial until the start of the season.

Other than incoming freshman forward Aaron Bradshaw, Kentucky is expected to have its full roster available for the GLOBL JAM, which takes place in Toronto.

And here’s a look at Kentucky’s 2023-24 staff.