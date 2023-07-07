2023-24 Kentucky Basketball roster and coaching staff

The 2023-24 Kentucky Wildcats Basketball roster is out.
Ahead of next week’s 2023 GLOBL JAM games, Kentucky has released an updated roster, though they did make sure to note that current Heights and weights are unofficial until the start of the season.
Other than incoming freshman forward Aaron Bradshaw, Kentucky is expected to have its full roster available for the GLOBL JAM, which takes place in Toronto.
2023-24 Kentucky Wildcats Basketball Roster
2023-24 UK Basketball Roster
|NUMBER
|NAME
|POSITION
|HEIGHT
|WEIGHT
|CLASS
|HOMETOWN
|PREVIOUS SCHOOL
|0
|Rob Dillingham
|Guard
|6-2
|160 lbs.
|Freshman
|Hickory, N.C.
|Overtime Elite
|1
|Justin Edwards
|Guard
|6-8
|190 lbs.
|Freshman
|Philadelphia
|Philadelphia Imhotep Institute Charter High School
|2
|Aaron Bradshaw
|Forward
|7-0
|210 lbs.
|Freshman
|Roselle, N.J.
|Camden High School
|3
|Adou Thiero
|Guard
|6-6
|200 lbs.
|Sophomore
|Leetsdale, Pa.
|Quaker Valley High School
|4
|Tre Mitchell
|Forward
|6-9
|225 lbs.
|Graduate Student
|Pittsburgh
|West Virginia University
|12
|Antonio Reeves
|Guard
|6-5
|205 lbs.
|Fifth Year
|Chicago
|Illinois State University
|13
|Grant Darbyshire
|Guard
|6-2
|190 lbs.
|Sophomore
|Cincinnati
|Sycamore High School
|14
|Brennan Canada
|Forward
|6-5
|205 lbs.
|Graduate Student
|Mount Sterling, Ky.
|George Rogers Clark High School
|15
|Reed Sheppard
|Guard
|6-3
|180 lbs.
|Freshman
|London, Ky.
|North Laurel High School
|20
|Joey Hart
|Guard
|6-5
|180 lbs.
|Freshman
|Linton, Ind.
|Linton-Stockton High School
|21
|D.J. Wagner
|Guard
|6-3
|175 lbs.
|Freshman
|Camden, N.J.
|Camden High School
|22
|Walker Horn
|Guard
|6-3
|200 lbs.
|Sophomore
|Austin, Texas
|Westlake High School
|23
|Jordan Burks
|Guard
|6-9
|190 lbs.
|Freshman
|Decatur, Ala.
|Overtime Elite
|25
|Kareem Watkins
|Guard
|5-8
|175 lbs.
|Senior
|Camden, N.J.
|Kingsway Regional High School
|33
|Ugonna Onyenso
|Forward
|6-11
|225 lbs.
|Sophomore
|Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria
|Putnam Science Academy
And here’s a look at Kentucky’s 2023-24 staff.
- Head Coach: John Calipari (Clarion, 1982)
- Associate to the Head Coach: Bruiser Flint (Saint Joseph’s, 1987)
- Associate Coach: Orlando Antigua (Pittsburgh, 1995)
- Assistant Coaches: Chin Coleman (Lamar, 1997), Chuck Martin (Monmouth, 1993), and John Welch (UNLV, 1986)
- Associate AD/Basketball Operations: Chris Woolard (UCLA, 1997)
- Strength and Conditioning Coach: Brady Welsh (Eastern Illinois, 2015)
- Head Athletic Trainer: Geoffrey Staton (North Carolina, 2007)
- Director of Player Development: TJ Beisner (Kentucky, 2008)
