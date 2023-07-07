Cameron Mills joins the latest episode of Bleav in Kentucky

It may be July, but we’re being treated to some Kentucky Basketball thanks to the 2023 GLOBL JAM next week!

Ahead of the event, Vinny Hardy, Aaron Gershon, and Jalen Whitlow dropped a fresh episode of Bleav in Kentucky with special guest and UK legend Cameron Mills.

On the show, the guys discussed:

Getting an early look at the 2022-23 Kentucky Basketball team.

What to expect from the new Cats.

John Calipari getting back to a freshman-heavy roster.

The importance of Antonio Reeves.

The most impactful Kentucky Football wins of the last 15 years.

And more!

