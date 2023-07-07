Where Kentucky stands in a way-too-early Bracketology

The Kentucky Wildcats are less than a week away from playing their summer tour in Toronto, as they represent the USA in the Global Jam tour.

This offseason has been a test of patience for those across the BBN, as it wasn't until June that fans started to see the roster come to fruition after another disappointing loss in the NCAA Tournament back in March.

With the roster now set, fans are also seeing the Cats start to get some love in national circles once again. After breaking into the ESPN way-too-early Top-25, they are now starting to gain some traction among the early NCAA Tournament brackets as well.

The latest to show UK some love is Jerry Palm, who has now projected Kentucky to end up as a 6-seed when March Madness returns next year.

In his latest update, he had Kentucky landing in the west bracket that features Michigan State as the one seed and Houston as the two seed. It also features Arkansas (4), Alabama (7), and Baylor (5) to round out a loaded regional.

Across the board at the one seed, he has Kansas (top seed overall), followed by Duke, Purdue, and finally, the Spartans.

For Kentucky, they have the make-up that John Calipari has thrived with during his time in Lexington. He has elite guards that can get to the rim with ease and several knock-down shooters; now, all he needs is a big man to step up. With the games in Toronto approaching we will see if anyone starts to separate themselves on that front.

It has been quite some time since the BBN had a reason to go crazy in March. Maybe this year is the year that finally changes.