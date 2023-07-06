Somto Cyril to join Team Overtime in The Basketball Tournament

If you were looking to get an early look at a Kentucky Wildcats commit, then look no further than The Basketball Tournament, a high-profile event that takes place during the NBA’s offseason.

Team Overtime is adding Somto Cyril, who is set to play in Lexington in 2024-25.

No amateur has played in the TBT before, so that will be a first for the big-name center.

HUGE NEWS:



SOMTO CYRIL WILL BECOME THE FIRST AMATEUR TO PARTICIPATE IN TBT



This is big time for TBT, OTE and all of basketball pic.twitter.com/WVAjkOcWH3 — TBT (@thetournament) July 6, 2023

Per 247 Sports, Cyril is the fifth-best center and 44th-ranked recruit in the class of 2024, as well as the third-best player from the state of Georgia. He is currently the Cats’ only hard commit for the class.

Cyril stands 6-foot-10 and should find the experience with former NBA players and overseas stars helpful in his development. Team Overtime is set to commence its tournament play on Wednesday, July 26th, against Carmen’s Crew, a perennially solid team made up of former Ohio State players.

The Tournament, as in years past, will be put on by ESPN and its family of networks.

Despite not currently being on Kentucky’s roster, Cyril has managed to stay in the news. He was recently spotted working out with three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Dwight Howard.

