Kentucky officially hires Oregon’s Chuck Martin as assistant coach and recruiting coordinator

Oregon Ducks assistant coach Chuck Martin has been hired by the University of Kentucky to join the men’s basketball staff, the school announced Thursday. He’s been given the title of assistant coach and recruiting coordinator.

Martin reunites with head coach John Calipari after the two worked together for the Memphis Tigers from 2006-08, a run that included a national runner-up finish in the 2007-08 college basketball season.

“I’m extremely excited to be reunited with Coach Cal,” Martin said in a press release. “I’m looking forward to joining his tremendous staff and being a part of something greater than myself.”

Per UK’s press release, Martin will be tasked with providing strategies to help advance the program while offering additional counsel on all aspects of the program, including recruiting, scouting, player development, and special projects as assigned by the head coach.

As recruiting coordinator, he will independently manage official and unofficial visits and be responsible for all recruiting strategies for the program.

“Chuck is a veteran in this profession who will be a great benefit to our team and staff,” Calipari said in a press release. “He has ties not only to me when we were on staff at Memphis together but also to several other members of our staff. Chuck is an established coach who will be our assistant coach and recruiting coordinator, looking to open new doors to make our successful recruiting even stronger.”

Martin has been in the college basketball coaching ranks since 1999, which includes stints with Seton Hall, UMass, Drexel, St John’s, Memphis, Marist, Indiana, South Carolina, and Oregon.

At both Drexel and UMass, Martin served under current Kentucky associate to the head coach James “Bruiser” Flint.

Martin’s most recent coaching stint was with Oregon, whom he joined ahead of the 2022-23 season. There, he helped develop All-Pac-12 First Team selection N’Faly Dante.

Prior to Oregon, Martin spent five seasons on staff at South Carolina, serving as assistant coach for four seasons and another as associate head coach. With the Gamecocks, Martin helped develop 2018 Southeastern Conference Co-Defensive Player of the Year and All-SEC First Team selection Chris Silva, along with 2019 SEC Sixth Man of the Year Hassani Gravett.

From 2014-17, Martin, who has been named one of the 50 most impactful high major assistants, was an assistant with the Indiana Hoosiers, where he was part of two NCAA Tournament berths and a Big Ten championship in 2016.

Prior to his time in Bloomington, Martin spent a year as a scout with the Oklahoma City Thunder after he was head coach at Marist from 2008-13 and an assistant on Calipari’s staff at Memphis from 2006-08.

While serving under Calipari at Memphis, the Tigers went 71-6, reaching the 2008 NCAA Championship game and having three players, including first overall pick Derrick Rose in the 2008 NBA Draft.

Martin, who grew up in Bronx (NY), graduated from Monmouth with a bachelor’s degree in communications. He and his wife, Lee, are the parents of daughter Ashley-Monet and sons Jordan and Justin.