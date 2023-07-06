Chuck Martin already recruiting for Kentucky

And it’s official.

The Kentucky Wildcats are poised to hire Oregon Ducks assistant Chuck Martin any day now, it was reported last week.

Well, at least in the sense of making a public announcement, as it appears Martin has already signed on the dotted line and is actively recruiting for Kentucky.

According to KSR’s Brandon Ramsey, Martin has been spotted at an Adidas AAU event wearing Kentucky gear.

Rivals reporter David Sisk adds that he spotted Calipari and Martin meeting at a Nike AAU event back in April.

I’ve been holding onto this picture since the first EYBL event in Atlanta in April. John Calipari meeting with Chuck Martin. Lasted a good while away from the courts. It hasn’t been announced yet, but ⁦@BRamseyKSR⁩ tweets Ramsey as at the Adidas event today in UK gear. pic.twitter.com/LrYLlKz960 — David Sisk (@CoachDavidSisk) July 6, 2023

So while we’re still waiting for an official announcement from John Calipari and UK, Martin is clearly in the fold if he’s publicly recruiting while donning Wildcat gear.

Look for said announcement to be made before next week’s GLOBL JAM games in Canada begin. Hopefully, he’s also on the bench in Canada and can begin building some chemistry with his fellow coaches and players.