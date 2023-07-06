Kentucky cracks the latest ESPN preseason top 25 with a starting lineup projection

It started off as a slow offseason for the Kentucky Wildcats, but over the last few weeks, the roster has started to take shape for the 2023-24 season.

After the additions of Tre Mitchell and the return of Antonio Reeves, the hype around this season is finally starting to gain traction, especially with the No. 1 recruiting class once again lacing it up for the blue and white.

Now, the national media is also starting to flip the script on how this season could end up for Kentucky, as ESPN has moved the Cats into the No. 17 spot of their Way-too-early Top 25 rankings.

Yes the ⁦@KentuckyMBB⁩ roster has been solidified with talent that features multi skilled versatility . ⁦@UKCoachCalipari⁩ ‘Cats will be explosive on offense . ⁦⁦@jeffborzello⁩ @espn reports via @ESPN App https://t.co/K8BjnulKfB — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) July 5, 2023

Here is what Jeff Borzello had to say about moving UK into the top-25:

“While questions remain over the experience and youth of this season’s squad, there are no doubts about the talent level in Lexington. In ESPN’s 2024 mock draft, released late last month, the Wildcats have two of the four highest-ranked college players (Justin Edwards, D.J. Wagner) and five players (Edwards, Wagner, Ugonna Onyenso, Aaron Bradshaw, Robert Dillingham) ranked inside the top 40 overall. If the newcomers can get on the same page, Calipari is spoiled for options.”

He also added a projected starting five for when the Cats take the floor for the first time this fall;

DJ Wagner

Antonio Reeves

Justin Edwards

Tre Mitchell

Ugonna Onyenso

The roster has finally taken shape, and it won't be much longer until we see the squad take the floor as they head to Toronto next week. Let’s hope the Cats put together an impressive week and take a step in the right direction heading into the rest of the summer.