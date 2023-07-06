2025 shooting guard Meleek Thomas is planning a visit to Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats are looking to keep the recruiting momentum rolling in the 2025 class, and John Calipari has been busy on the trail.

One of the players that Kentucky is pursuing is shooting guard Meleek Thomas.

According to 247 Sports, Thomas is currently ranked as the No. 6 overall player in 2025 and is the No. 1 overall combo guard in the class.

However, in an interview with Kentucky Sports Radio, Thomas explained that Kentucky has had interest in him since before his sophomore year of high school began.

“They doing a good job of recruiting me,” Thomas said. “They don’t try to bother me — I’d say that’s the word for it. I know what Kentucky is and they let me know that there’s a spot there, they want me there, I’m wanted there. You feel that from the head coach and the assistant coach. I talk to Antigua, I talk to Cal. When you hear that from two coaches, you know it’s real. When they both show up to games and they came to my state (championship) game. Things like that, it’s love.”

Thomas has already been offered by the likes of Duke, Indiana, Kansas, Alabama, Louisville, UConn, Auburn, Tennessee, and Villanova, among others. However, the Kentucky offer was one that he had been waiting for.

“I was definitely expecting it,” Thomas said. “I work for every offer, but that was definitely one of the offers I wanted growing up and just being in the game. I wasn’t really surprised, it was just a blessing.”

As for his visits, Thomas has taken several unofficial visits to places like Penn State, Villanova, Indiana, and Pittsburgh. No date has been scheduled for a visit to Lexington, but Thomas has been wanting to visit and says, “I’ll go there soon.”

Thomas is clearly one of the best players in the 2025 class, and there is mutual interest between Kentucky and the 6-foot-3 guard. Hopefully, this recruitment trends in Kentucky’s favor.

