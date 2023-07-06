Thursday Headlines: DJ Wagner Edition

When it comes to the Kentucky Wildcats backcourt, the question remained of how these high-level guards would coexist in the same backcourt with each being the top option during their prep careers.

However, DJ Wagner, one of the top incoming freshmen in the country, said there are no issues with Kentucky’s backcourt players sharing touches.

“I don’t feel no type of way toward it. We all just love to win and we all love to play basketball so I feel like we all want to do what we need to do win,” Wagner told reporters yesterday. “We all like to share the ball, like each other’s games, and like to play as a team. We all want to see each other happy and being successful. So it ain’t really no one ball, one person want to shoot all the shots, not like that. That’s not what it is.”

Kentucky has plenty of talent in the backcourt with the duo of Wagner and Rob Dillingham, along with the return of Antonio Reeves who averaged 14 points per game for the Wildcats last season.

Wagner told the media yesterday he’s ready to play whatever role is needed to help the team win and his teammates feel the same way.

“Whatever coach, whatever my team needs me to do, that’s what position I’m gonna play,” Wagner said. “I feel like that’s how it is for all of us. It ain’t really a specific position that anybody is gonna play. We’re all gonna just try to play different roles to the best of our abilities.”

John Calipari is no stranger to managing talented backcourts. Just a few years ago, the backcourt of Ashton Hagans-Tyrese Maxey-Immanuel Quickley was among the best in the country. John Wall and Eric Bledsoe were both lead guards but were able to play off each other in Lexington.

The upcoming Canada trip should provide some help for Calipari to mix lineups and see which ones work well together and which ones may need to build more chemistry, and this time together should certainly help build that.

Tweet of the Day

It does not appear that Kentucky’s GLOBL Jam games will be available to the majority of fans.



I reached out to UK Athletics for viewing details. Here is the response:



“At this time - it is not currently available in the US as the tournament is contractually owned by SportsNet.” — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) July 5, 2023

Not the best news for those hoping to see the team in Canada.

