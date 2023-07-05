Wednesday Headlines: Jonathan Daniels Edition

Jonathan Daniels is a 6-4, 275 pound offensive tackle from Pensacola, FL. He’s a five-star recruit, ranked No. 11 in the Class of 2024 — per the On300. Daniels is an absolute stud and a prospect every program in the country would love to have on their team. But Daniels can only play for one school. And with that decision being narrowed down each day, Daniels has now trimmed his list to three schools — and the Kentucky Wildcats made the list.

Daniels trimmed his list down to three final schools: Georgia, Florida State and Kentucky.

Georgia is a no-brainer, considering they have 34 NFL Draft picks in the last three years, are the reigning National Champions and have become the new superpower in College Football. Florida State is likely considered Daniels’ “home school” but also a traditional college football school.

But Kentucky making this list is huge for the Wildcats. It’s not every day UK lands a five-star prospect. And while they’ve produced 13 NFL Draft picks of their own in the last three years, they’re simply not on the same recruiting level as Georgia, Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M, etc.

However, it’s not the history for Daniels as much as it is the people put in place to help him succeed. Daniels told On3 “It is about the people first at those three schools. “They communicate with me daily and they have made me feel like a top priority. Coaches from all three schools have built relationships with me, I love how they have gotten to know me, and if I went to Florida State, Georgia or Kentucky, I know the people would be for me and in my corner.”

Daniels is aiming to make a decision this summer, so this one is certainly worth monitoring as we near the middle of July and closer to the end of the summer season.

