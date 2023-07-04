Quaysheed Scott commits to Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats are back on the board in the 2024 class!

On the 4th of July, Kentucky landed a commitment from 3-star athlete Quaysheed Scott.

Scott is the cousin of former South Carolina star and current NFL cornerback Cam Smith.

JUST IN: Marion (S.C.) athlete Quaysheed Scott (@QuaysheedScott) has committed to #Kentucky after earning an offer at camp in June.



The cousin of former Gamecock and recent second round draft pick Cam Smith is excited for his own opportunity in the SEC.https://t.co/KOeWI2Zvu0 pic.twitter.com/YvzX8lPaQl — Josh Edwards (@EdwardsCBS) July 4, 2023

The 6-foot, 185-pound Scott hails from Marion High School (SC) and is ranked 18th in the state of South Carolina and 86th among athlete recruits in 2024 via On3. He holds additional scholarship offers from Appalachian State, Miami (OH), Old Dominion, Troy, and Marshall, among others.

This past season, Scott primarily played wide receiver and running back on offense, racking up 940 receiving yards, 540 rushing yards, and 26 total touchdowns. On defense, he played at defensive back and logged 64 tackles, seven interceptions, and four pass defenses.

Scott camped at UK in early June and earned his offer there. He also logged a 4.4-second 40-yard dash at the camp. He’s projected to play cornerback in college.

Now, check out some highlights of Scott in action from his junior season!

