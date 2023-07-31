Kentucky Football Fan Day details

We now have details on the 2023 Kentucky Football Fan Day on Saturday, August 5th.

The event will feature an open practice at the Joe Craft Football Training Center practice field from 11 am to approximately 12:45 pm ET. This will mark the first Saturday practice of fall camp for the 2023 Kentucky Wildcats!

As usual, Fan Day is open to the public with free admission. Free parking will be available in the blue lot at Kroger Field. Fans can begin entering the facility at 10 am at the practice field gate in the plaza outside Gate 12 of Kroger Field.

During practice, fans are asked to stay behind the rope line on the perimeter of the practice field.

UK concessions will sell pre-packaged snacks and bottled water for those interested.

In the case of inclement weather, Fan Day could be moved indoors with limited capacity or canceled. If the weather is in question on the day of the event, check UK Athletics for updates.

Free Kentucky football posters for the 2023 season, presented by Kroger, will be available at Fan Day. The UK Bookstore will be selling UK merchandise in the plaza as well.

For more info on the event, go here.