Monday Headlines: J.J. Weaver Edition

University of Kentucky athletics have always impressed in action. But what they’ve also been able to excel at is their involvement in the Lexington community (as well as making an impact in surrounding communities and even across the state).

One recent example of that is Kentucky football player J.J. Weaver and his extreme generosity just this past weekend.

The outside linebacker is a senior at UK and a native of Louisville. His foundation, The Perfect Fit, made an impact in that community on Sunday. Weaver took part in collecting and donating 100 bicycles to children at Iroquois Park (Louisville area).

Senior @jjtimeee is having a bike drive today at Iroquois Park! Free bikes to the first 100 kids - 10-2 pm. Wow! #ThePerfectFit pic.twitter.com/3jPP3uWfhK — Slax (@slax0) July 30, 2023

He was joined by Susan Lax — UK football SID — who was able to share some of Sunday’s heartwarming moments on Twitter. The Oats Strong Foundation — which is in honor of former UK linebacker Chris Oats — joined Weaver by donating 22 bicycles to the cause.

With your help, we were able to donate 22 bikes to @jjtimeee and The Perfect Fit Bike Drive today in Louisville! Free bikes to the first 100 kids at Iroquois Park until 2 pm. #OatsStrong pic.twitter.com/ZkCr8XjGkJ — 22 Oats Strong Foundation (@22OatsStrong) July 30, 2023

Weaver’s mission to improve the lives of children in his hometown — and a neighboring community to Lexington — is part of what being a college athlete is all about. He’s able to use his ability and platform to do more than succeed on the football field. It’s such an awesome story and one of many similar situations involving college athletes across the country.

Strong words from someone who's played a lot of college basketball.



"For me it's not like a team I've been on before... the way that we passed the ball in Canada was unbelievable for it being July... we have a special group."@tre_mitch33 @KentuckyMBB @BBNTonight @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/mvHAc2c1PD — Kinsey Lee (@kinseyleetv) July 31, 2023

You love to see it.

