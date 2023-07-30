Sunday Headlines: Chuck Hayes Edition

Good morning BBN!

As we start off our new work week, one former Kentucky Wildcats star will be reporting to a new position inside an NBA front office.

According a report by the Houston Chronicle, former Wildcat Chuck Hayes has accepted a new position as the Director of Basketball Operations with the Golden State Warriors. He will be stepping away from his role as Assistant Director of Player Personnel with the Houston Rockets for the position in the Bay Area.

A native of the area, Hayes will now help the Warriors' front office help put together the best roster around Steph Curry to hopefully bring another title to the Warriors.

Hayes played 11 seasons in the NBA with stints with the Rockets, the Sacramento Kings, and the Toronto Raptors.

He spent four seasons in Lexington, in which he became a member of the 1000-point club, as well as earning SEC Defensive Player of the Year.

Congrats to Chuck as he takes this next step inside the NBA front office career.

Breaking: All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor has requested a trade from the Colts, first reported by NFL Network, confirmed by ESPN. pic.twitter.com/0MiObaHPc6 — ESPN (@espn) July 30, 2023

In the midst of the MLB trade deadline, it appears and NFL star wants out of Indy.

