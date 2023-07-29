Saturday Headlines: Will Kentucky Flip Smith Brothers from Michigan?

The tables may be turning in the Kentucky Wildcats’ favor with a pair of four-star recruits that have made their return to the bluegrass state as positive buzz continues to build.

Jacob Smith and Jerod Smith began their high school careers at Somerset High School before transferring to Windsor (Conn.) Loomis Chaffee School, which is essentially a prep school.

Now, the current Michigan Wolverines commits are back in Kentucky and will be playing at Corbin High School this season.

On Friday’s episode of Kentucky Sports Radio, Matt Jones reported that there is some scuttlebutt flying around that Kentucky has a real chance of flipping the twin brothers.

“Kentucky might be about to flip these guys in the very near future,” Jones said.”

Despite being committed to Michigan, there has always been a big interest in Kentucky and now the brothers are 90 miles from campus and have official visits that can be used to visit Kentucky.

Jacob Smith is currently ranked as the No. 16 overall weakside defensive end, while Jerod Smith is ranked as the No. 24 overall strongside defensive end, according to Rivals.

With the twin brothers back in Kentucky, this is now a recruitment that BBN will want to pay close attention to as Mark Stoops and his staff will look to flip the Michigan commits.

Tweet of the Day

I'm calling for Kentucky to land its 2nd QB commit in 2 months next week. The Cats should get an early start in the class of 2025.



Stone Saunders threw for 3,583 yards and 54 TDs last year for a state title team in Pennsylvania.



Full explanation at KSR+: https://t.co/Z9u8AJU5Iv pic.twitter.com/AEqOks2zkT — Adam Luckett (@AdamLuckettKSR) July 28, 2023

Kentucky could soon land a QB commit for the 2025 class.

Headlines

Kentucky MBB autograph tour continues throughout the weekend-KSR

The La Familia Autograph Tour will continue throughout the weekend with stops at various Kroger locations across the state.

Zvonimir Ivisic being eyed by Kentucky Wildcats Basketball - A Sea Of Blue

The 7-foot-2 Croatian center is trending toward Kentucky Basketball.

Kentucky Basketball hosting St. Joe's in 2023-24 season - On3

Kentucky will host St. Joe's at Rupp Arena on Monday, November 20, the latest non-conference game to leak out.

Recapping a noteworthy week for Kentucky football recruiting - KSR

Surprise visitors, commitment dates, and potential flips were among the many topics of discussion this week around the program.

Tim McGraw coming to Rupp Arena next summer - On3

Country music superstar Tim McGraw is the latest artist bringing his tour to Rupp Arena, announcing a show in June 2024.

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa says unnamed SEC school offered him $1.5 million to transfer - CBSSports

Tagovailoa turned down a hefty sum to return for another season with the Terrapins

Bengals say Joe Burrow likely out 'several weeks' due to calf - ESPN

Bengals coach Zac Taylor told reporters Friday that he expects quarterback Joe Burrow to be sidelined "several weeks" due to a calf strain suffered in Thursday's practice.

Glasgow Receiver Rico Crowder Quickly Accepted Preferred Walk-On Offer From UK - Vaughts Views

Glasgow High School wide receiver Rico Crowder will be taking his talents to Lexington as a preferred walk-on.

NBA sends memo to teams addressing Damian Lilard's trade request - ESPN

The NBA sent a leaguewide memo stating that players could face discipline if they make public or private comments indicating they won't "fully perform the services called for under his player contract in the event of a trade."

Kentucky QB target Stone Saunders sets August commitment date - On3

We're just one week away from learning where class of 2025 quarterback Stone Saunders will play his college football.

JJ Weaver on Tennessee, Florida, Dirty Football and More - Vaughts Views

JJ Weaver entertained media members as he addressed Kentucky's optimistic future.

Sources - Big 12 looking to add one more school to get to 14 - ESPN

After adding Colorado, the Big 12 is interested in adding one more school to eventually bring conference membership to 14 teams.