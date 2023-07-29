Stone Saunders sets commitment date

The Kentucky Wildcats have had a hot summer on the recruiting trail, as they have gained commitments from several of their top targets in the class of 2024.

With fall camp fast approaching and the high school season to begin shortly, Mark Stoops and his staff are now looking to lock down their top quarterback target in the class of 2025, Stone Saunders.

Saunders took to Twitter on Friday and announced the date of his commitment, which will come on August 4th at 6:25 pm ET.

In one week, on August 4th at 6:25 pm est I will be Committing live on @abc27News !!!! @allieberube @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/EDiRvrbrhr — Stone Saunders (@Stone_Saunders8) July 28, 2023

Saunders, a 6-foot-2 and 195-pound QB out of Harrisburg (PA), also recently cut down his list to a final five that included UK alongside Georgia, Michigan, Nebraska, and Miami.

Currently, it appears that Kentucky is trending to land the talented signal caller, which would be the second blue-chip high school quarterback that the program has landed in the next two recruiting classes.

With Liam Coen and Scott Woodward leading the charge in Saunders’ recruitment, it appears that as long as Coen is leading the offense, players will want to play football in Lexington.

If Saunders does commit to UK and play his college football at Kroger Field, a QB line of Will Levis, Devin Leary, Cutter Boley, and Stone Saunders in the last few seasons will also help continue to draw talented skill players to Lexington as well.

Saunders is currently ranked as a four-star prospect in the class of 2025 and is considered a top-300 player in the class, according to the 247 Sports Composite rankings. They also list him as a top-20 quarterback in the class.

