Kentucky Wildcats to host St. Joe’s in late November

The Kentucky Wildcats’ non-conference schedule is slowly coming out as it was announced St. Joe will be paying a visit to Rupp Arena on Monday, November 20, according to St Joe’s website.

Last season, St. Joe’s went on to have a record of 16-7 and 8-10 in Atlantic 10 play. Since hiring Billy Lange, the Hawks have failed to make the NCAA Tournament under him. The last time St. Joe’s made it to the Big Dance came in 2016.

Here are some of the games for Kentucky’s non-conference schedule that we know so far for the 2023-2024 season:

- November 14: vs. Kansas in the Champions Classic

- November 20: vs. St. Joe’s

- November 28: vs. Miami in the ACC/SEC Challenge

- December 2: vs. UNC Wilmington

- Dec. 16: vs. TBD in the CBS Sports Classic

- TBA: vs. Gonzaga

- TBA: at Louisville

Although still early as far as setting the entire non-conference schedule, Kentucky will clearly have a tough task playing against the likes of Miami, Gonzaga, Kansas, and others.

Overall, fans should be happy with some of the opponents the Cats will be facing this year, especially at Rupp Arena with Miami and Gonzaga coming to Lexington.