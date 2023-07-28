Friday Headlines: Zvonimir Ivisic Edition

What’s been the troubling news of the summer for the Kentucky Wildcats basketball team? Considering they had a heck of a trip to Canada (sweeping the four games they played in the Global Jam), it has to be the health of both Aaron Bradshaw and Ugonna Onyenso.

Bradshaw suffered a foot injury roughly one month ago while Onyenso suffered an ankle injury during a scrimmage in Canada leading up to the team’s first Global Jam game.

Kentucky indeed looked great during the trip, but it was behind four-guard lineups with the tallest player on the floor standing just 6-9. The Wildcats fought hard on the defensive glass and were blessed that they shot the ball as well as they did from the field. But it’s no secret that this team needs to get healthy (faster than expected) or add a player last minute.

Zvonimir Ivisic could be that player for Kentucky. The international prospect has been on the radar of multiple NBA teams for more than a few years. Ivisic will turn 20 years old in September and has two years of international basketball experience.

Zvonimir Ivisic is one of my favorite intl sleepers for this year. Very long term view though.



Ideal draft & stash abroad or on in the G League since he's INCREDIBLY raw, but you won't see too many 7+ fters that move like Ivisic, can shoot 3s, and play above the rim on both ends https://t.co/tHlqnuL2Qm pic.twitter.com/PL56qmvMGd — Wilko (@wilkomcv) May 18, 2023

He stands 7-2, 220 pounds and has the full skillset to come in and make an immediate impact for the Wildcats. Ivisic is a likely draft pick for next year’s NBA Draft, but a stint at Kentucky could give that possibility a heck of a boost. He would play on multiple big TV games throughout the year and have a real shot at extended postseason play in March.

Can confirm reports from @TristanUda that Kentucky is pursuing an international big. Memphis also in the picture there.https://t.co/JFuPbltp0I — Trilly Donovan (@trillydonovan) July 27, 2023

Memphis is also in pursuit of the big man, so it will likely come down to one or the other.

Tweet of the Day

: The belief in league circles is that Dalvin Cook will sign with the #Jets before the weekend is over, per @TonyPauline



Cook will take a physical during his visit and will be present for meetings on Friday



The team likely won’t let him leave the building without a… pic.twitter.com/5wuImRTD0m — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) July 27, 2023

Pretty big news for fantasy football and the actual game itself.

Headlines

Tovani Mizell Wants To Be The Next Anthony White - Vaught’s Views

Pretty awesome goal.

Ohtani has 1-hit shutout, 2 HRs over doubleheader - ESPN

This may end up as the best season ever in all of sports.

Bradshaw, Sheppard Headline UK Autograph Tour - Vaught’s Views

There will be a total of eight UK athletes.

Joe Burrow carted off practice field with calf injury - ESPN

Thankful they avoided a huge scare.

Towns named to Dominican Republic’s FIBA World Cup roster - KSR

This was of course a no-brainer.

Mets trade reliever David Robertson to Marlins - ESPN

This season hasn’t been ideal for New York.

Former Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt is teaching P.E. in Alabama - KSR

Yikes.

Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey to have knee surgery - ESPN

No bueno for Miami.