Bluegrass star Malachi Moreno drawing interest from Kentucky

One of the best players in the state of Kentucky in the class of 2025 has been hearing from the Kentucky Wildcats.

Malachi Moreno is currently a four-star recruit in the 2025 class. He’s ranked as the No. 51 overall player, the No. 7 overall center, and the No. 1 overall player in the Bluegrass, according to 247 Sports.

Last season for Great Crossing, Moreno averaged 14.9 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 4.8 blocks per game.

Jamie Shaw of On3 recently interviewed Moreno to get an update on where things stand currently in his recruiting, which includes some interest from John Calipari and the Wildcats.

“I’m hearing a lot from schools like Ohio State, Purdue, Indiana, and some more,” Moreno said. “Oh, and also Kentucky too, but they haven’t offered yet.”

As for visits, the 6-foot-11 center said that he has not started planning any officials but will soon be taking unofficial visits.

When talking about each school individually, Moreno added that he went to a Kentucky practice back in June.

“I went to practice there in June, and we’ve been in contact a good bit since April,” he said. “Conversations are going well, I’m talking a lot with Coach (Orlando) Antigua and Coach (Chuck) Martin.”

As for what he is looking for in a program, Moreno wants a coaching staff that will develop him on and off the court.

“I’m really looking for a program that will be a good fit for me,” Moreno said. “That includes a coaching staff that will get me better, develop me on the court, and get me better off the court. I want to play in the league.”

It will be interesting to see how involved Kentucky stays with Moreno and if he ultimately gets that Kentucky scholarship offer.

Be sure to read the full interview with On3.

