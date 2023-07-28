Travis Perry updates recruitment

Travis Perry, who is the all-time leading scorer in Kentucky high school basketball history, is expected to make a college decision, according to Eric Bossi of 247 Sports.

Perry is a four-star guard from Lyon County, who is listed as a 6-foot-2 point guard and ranked as No. 74 nationally, according to 247 Sports. Perry recently spoke to Bossi about when he is expected to make a college decision.

The Kentucky Wildcats are one of several programs in contact with Perry, even offering him a scholarship in June of 2022. Bossi broke down each of the schools that Perry has been recruited by, including Ole Miss, Michigan, and Purdue. Here is what the guard had to say about the Cats.

“They tell me to keep working, and [they] are just talking to me through it. They obviously have a couple of guards who are going to be playing well for them, and they just want to continue to working on building that relationship.”

Perry eventually mentioned to Bossi that he would like to announce his college decision before high school basketball season begins so he can enjoy his senior year. That means Perry should make a decision in the next 2-3 months.

Kentucky has recruited in-state kids over the years with the likes of Dominique Hawkins, Derek Willis, Dontaie Allen, Reed Sheppard, and others. Could we potentially see Perry as the next in-state kid to announce his decision?

Well, we should find out soon enough!

In the meantime, be sure to read Perry’s full interview with 247 Sports.