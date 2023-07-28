Somto Cyril still plans to stay in the 2024 class

There was a lot of discussion this offseason about the Kentucky Wildcats’ roster and who we could see taking the floor this season.

One player that many thought would end up on the roster was Somto Cyril, who was rumored to potentially reclassify and be at Kentucky this season.

In late June, Cyril committed to Kentucky but added that he would be staying in the 2024 class instead of reclassifying to 2023.

Following the injuries to Aaron Bradshaw and Ugonna Onyenso, the desire to have Cyril on this year’s team only grew with the BBN.

On Wednesday, Cameron Drummond of the Herald-Leader interviewed Cyril, where he was asked about the potential of a reclass now.

“Yes, definitely,” Cyril said when asked if the plan was to still arrive at Kentucky as part of the 2024 class.

Cyril went on to say that he intends to stay in 2024 and play another season with Overtime Elite.

“I just want to get better overall,” Cyril said. “I’ve gotten so much better since I’ve been at Overtime Elite, and I feel like one extra year could help me. ... I want to be at (UK) and help them any way I could, to win championships, just win games overall. So I feel like the more time I spend at OTE can help me be a better player.”

It looks like the Cats will have to look elsewhere if they want to add another frontcourt piece to the 2023-24 roster.

