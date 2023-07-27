Kentucky is eyeing international star Zvonimir Ivisic, per report

The Kentucky Wildcats’ frontcourt was supposed to be a strength for the program this upcoming season. While it still might be with five-star freshman Aaron Bradshaw and sophomore standout Ugonna Onyseno leading the way, both are sidelined for the next few months due to injury.

Bradshaw had surgery recently on a broken foot and could be back before fall camp begins. He’s expected to return before his frontcourt counterpart. Onyseno also recently had foot surgery and is expected to miss at least a few months.

In the meantime, the Cats’ frontcourt is looking thin, and the team, which has a good track record of developing superstar centers at the NBA level, could be eyeing a new addition.

Per BurnerBall’s Trilly Donovan, the Wildcats are pursuing Croatian center Zyonimir Ivisic. He is currently projected to hear his name called in the 2024 NBA Draft and stands a huge 7-foot-2.

Ivisic would add at least short-term relief at the position, and it could aid his draft stock, showing what his rim protection and shooting look like at the collegiate level. With foot injury, which oftentimes could be lingering, to key big men, this could be a huge win-win move for both Ivisic and Kentucky.

Donovan adds that Memphis also reportedly has an interest in the center, who has amateur eligibility concerns if he makes his way to an American college since he plays for a professional team.

In the meantime, check out some highlights of the big man in action, and check out this Sports Illustrated profile for a brief scouting report of Ivisic.

